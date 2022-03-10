Craft Beer Market By Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast 2022 – 2030

“Global Craft Beer Market, by Product Type, by Distribution, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2014-2025” The global craft beer market was registered at USD 18.33 billion in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.76% during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing consumer preferences for low alcoholic and flavored beer products.

Moreover, rising awareness pertaining to numerous health concerns, increasing government support and social gatherings among youth is fueling the demand for craft beer. Surging demand for craft beer owing to the rising disposable income and consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle has influenced the people to adopt low content alcohol drinks like craft beer.

Lager is projected to be the leading segment of the overall craft beer product market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the craft beer market has been segmented into Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter and Others. Lager dominates the global craft beer with 68.21% market share of the total craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the increase in preference for lower but value-based product consumption of alcohol. Moreover, the carbohydrates present in lager are beneficial for health along with other benefits. Ale is projected to be the fastest growing segment for craft beer market in terms of value with a CAGR over 25% for the forecast period, 2018-2025.

North America holds the largest share of the global craft beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the craft beer market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world craft beer with 36.26% market share of the entire craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2018-2025. Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value as well as volume. High consumption coupled with consumer preference for flavored brews is expected to drive market growth over the projected period.

Global Craft Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Global Craft Beer market is highly competitive, with players developing wide range of verities. Some of the key players operating in the Global Craft Beer ecosystem are D.G. Yuengling and Son, Gambrinus Company, Heineken N.V, Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, and Belgium Brewing. Most of the major vendors in the global craft beer market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Craft Beer Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of craft beer production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

