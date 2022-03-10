Thrombectomy Devices Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators By 2030

Thrombectomy is the surgical removal of blood clot from a blood vessel. Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a common lethal disease where blood clots within a vein. These clots can travel to arteries or veins in different parts of the body-brain, heart, kidneys, lungs, and limbs. VTE is considered as the cause of heart attack, stroke; however, it can also damage to the body’s organs or even death. VTE results due to various factors, which include combination of hereditary and acquired risk factors, obesity and post-surgery especially hip, knee, or pelvic surgery. It can be found in smoking population and people who take estrogens or birth control pills. VTE is most common in adults (>60 years) but can occur at any age.

The world thrombectomy devices market is estimated to garner $1,389 million by 2022. This is attributed by the increase in the incidence of acute myocardial infraction, peripheral arterial diseases, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism due to the sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy living conditions and habits in the current generation; rise in the geriatric population.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases; growth in demand for minimally-invasive procedures, and demand for better healthcare infrastructure; and increase in competition, has led to technological advancements and innovations. However, lack of trained professionals and awareness, and complicated use of these devices restrict the market growth. In addition, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism sometimes remain underdiagnosed and can lead to serious health conditions, which can only be avoided by avoiding sedentary lifestyle and creating awareness among all.

The world thrombectomy devices market is segmented into five categories-technology, type, utility, disease, and geography. Based on the type of technology, the market is categorized into mechanical thrombectomy devices, aspiration thrombectomy devices, rheolytic thrombectomy devices. Based on type, the market is divided into automated devices and manual devices. Based on utility, the market is classified into reusable devices and disposable devices. The thrombectomy devices market is segmented into three disease categories, which include peripheral diseases, coronary diseases, and neuro diseases. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The growth in competition and continuous technological advancements have led to mergers & acquisitions by major players in the thrombectomy devices market. On September 2015, Medtronic acquired Lazarus Effect to strengthen its market of clot removal devices effective during ischemic stroke. Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of interventional business of Bayer AG on May 2014. This made Boston Scientific the leading innovator for peripheral vascular disease in the industry, and expanded their product portfolio and sales force across various geographies.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2014 to 2022 is provided to identify the prevailing opportunities and formulate growth strategies.

In-depth analysis of the market based on geography gives an understanding of the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.

A detailed analysis based on technology is presented to understand the type of products in trend or would be in demand to assist in product developments and collaborations.

Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and constraints is provided to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The world thrombectomy devices market segmentation is illustrated as follows:

By Technology

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

By Type

Automated Devices

Manual Devices

By Utility

Reusable Devices

Disposable Devices

By Diseases

Peripheral Diseases

Coronary Diseases

Neural Diseases

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

Company profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Penumbra Inc.

The Spectranetics Corporation

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Johnson and Johnson, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Vascular Solutions, Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

