Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Size, Key Players Analysis, Competitive Scenario, Opportunities, Development Status 2021-2030

Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles present in various body fluids such as saliva, urine, blood, and breast milk. These vesicles play an important role in intercellular communication processes and have specific composition of proteins, lipids, messenger RNA (mRNA), and micro RNA. Currently, exosomes have great potential to be used as a vehicle for drug delivery and a biomarker for the diagnosis of various diseases and for therapeutic use. Moreover, exosomes offer an alternative pathway for invasive biopsy used in the diagnosis and management of different types of cancer.

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is expected to reach $367 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in prevalence of cancer, growth in initiatives implemented by the government and non-government associations for rise in health awareness play a pivotal role in the growth of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market.

Moreover, technological advancements in exosomes isolation, analytical procedures, and innovative and advanced applications of exosomes also supports to the growth of the market. Stringent government regulations for the approval of exosomes diagnostic and therapeutic products and low awareness about the applications of exosomes hamper the market growth.

The world exosomes diagnostic and therapeutic market is segmented based on application, product, end user, and geography. Based on the application, it is divided into diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Based on the product, it is classified into instrument, reagents, and software used in the isolation and analysis of exosomes from cells and tissues. Based on end user, the market is segmented into cancer institute, institutes, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others (medical universities, and not-for-profit organizations). Geographically, the market is segmented across four major regions, such as North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA.

Key benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive market analysis by product assist in the treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographic regions.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predicts the competitive outlook of the market.

Key market segments

The world exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is segmented into application, product, end user, and geography.

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

MARKET BY PRODUCT

Instrument

Reagent

Software

MARKET BY END USER

Cancer Institute

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

NanoSomix Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Malvern Instruments Ltd.

System Biosciences Inc.

NX Pharmagen

Sistemic Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics

Exiqon A/S

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

101BIO

AMS Biotechnology Limited

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ReNeuron Group plc

Immune Therapy Holdings AB

ExoCyte Therapeutics Pte Ltd

Cell Guidance Systems LLC

BioRegenerative Sciences, Inc.

Evomic Science LLC

Norgen Biotek Corp.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

