Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Will Increase Demand In Forecast By 2030  

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical process in which a dysfunctional tissue is ablated using the heat generated by high-frequency electromagnetic waves. Advantages of using radiofrequency current for ablation are that there is no need for general anesthetics as the nerves or muscles are not directly stimulated and the treatment is very specific to the desired tissue, without causing any significant collateral damage. It is a minimally invasive procedure that is utilized in various fields of medicine such as pain management, cardiac rhythm management, oncology, and renal denervation for hypertension. RFA helps to shrink and destroy the tumor cells. In pain management, it is used to reduce pain by heat destruction of nerves that conduct nerve impulses.

The world radiofrequency ablation devices market was valued at $1,729.7 million in 2015 and shall grow at a CAGR of 11.8% to reach $3,785.3 million by 2022. This is attributed to the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rise in prevalence of cancer, high efficacy, and short duration of the procedure.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The rise in the incidence of patients with chronic pain due to the increase in prevalence of obesity, diabetes, osteoarthritis, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis also contributed towards the growth of the RFAD market. However, the cost associated with this technology and lack of awareness among patients hinders the market growth.

The world RFAD market is segmented into three categories: application, product type, and geography. Based on the type of application, the market is bifurcated into oncology, pain management and cardiology. Based on product type, it is divided into devices, and disposables. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The growth in competition and continuous technological advancements have led to mergers & acquisitions by major players in the RFAD market. On August 3, 2016, Boston Scientific Corporation completed the acquisition of Cosman Medical, which helped it to improve its product portfolio of non-opioid solutions for chronic pain. On August 7, 2016, St. Jude Medical, Inc. acquired NeuroTherm, Inc., which is expected to accelerate the growth of St. Jude Medical’s business in chronic pain and strengthen its position as a global leader in developing therapies for chronic pain treatment.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The world radiofrequency ablation devices market report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations through 2014-2022.

The market scenario is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the application and product type.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Recent developments and key manufacturers are listed to understand the competitive market scenario.

In-depth analysis based on geography provides an understanding of the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The world radiofrequency ablation devices market segmentation is illustrated as follows:

By Application

Cardiology

Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

Irrigated Tip RF Ablation Catheters

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Spinal Metastases

Other Cancers

Pain management

Neck Pain

Shoulder Pain

Upper Back Pain

Lower Back Pain

Knee Pain

Other Pain Syndromes

By Product Type

Devices

Disposables

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

COMPANY PROFILES:

The key players profiled in this report are listed below:

Halyard Health, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Other players in the RFAD market include (profiles not included in the report)

Baylis Medical

Arthrex, Inc.

inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH

Bramsys Ind?stria e Comercio Ltda

ENDO-FLEX GmbH

Epimed International

sfm medical devices GmbH

