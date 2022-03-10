Contraceptives Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue  

Contraception is the deliberate use of artificial methods to prevent pregnancy by interfering with the normal process of fertilization, ovulation, and implantation. The most common form of contraception, popularly known as fertility control or birth control, is a barrier method. It is available in two major forms in the market, namely, contraceptive drugs and devices. Contraceptive drugs include oral (pills), topical, and injectable contraceptives. Whereas, contraceptive devices include condom, Intrauterine devices (IUD), vaginal ring, implant, patch, diaphragms, sponges, and others. The major form of artificial contraception is the barrier method, especially condoms.

The world contraceptives market is expected to garner $43,812 million by 2022 from $28,175 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in focus to prevent unwanted pregnancies, the incidence of STIs, and technological advancements in contraceptive methods majorly drive the market. Other birth control factors, such as family planning to improve the quality of life for both women and children and growth in adoption of modern contraceptives to control population have contributed majorly to the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26934

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

However, health risks associated with contraceptives, lack of social acceptance, and rise in prevalence of infertility among women hamper the Contraceptive market growth.

Get a Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26934

The world contraceptives market is segmented based on product, age group, education, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is further segmented into contraceptive drugs and devices. Contraceptive drugs are further categorized into oral pills, topical, and injectable contraceptives. Among these, oral pills dominate the overall contraceptive drugs market, owing to their high success rate and increase in use as emergency contraceptive pills, also known as “morning pill”. In addition, contraceptive devices are further categorized into condom, IUD, vaginal ring, implant, patch, sponges, diaphragms, and others. Male condoms dominate the overall contraceptive device market due to the associated advantages such as cost-effective, fewer side effects, and ease of use.

Contraceptive market is further categorized by various age groups-15-24, 25-34, 35-44 and above 44 years, depending upon the usage and revenue generated by these age groups. On the basis of education the contraceptive market is further categorized into less than high school, high school graduate, college graduate, and other college degrees. Based on end user, the contraceptive market is segmented into household, hospitals, and, clinics. The world contraceptive market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

These regions are further categorized into their respective countries. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share in the contraceptive market due to factors, such as product innovations, large number of public awareness programs, and growth in incidence of unwanted pregnancies among teenagers. U.S. majorly contributes for the remarkable growth in North America especially due to the large consumer base for advanced contraception. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players, due to increase in focus of key players to expand in the emerging economies, improvement of healthcare infrastructure, and growth in population in populace countries such as China and India.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26934

Market players have adopted product launch and acquisition as their key strategies to sustain the intense competition in the contraceptives market. For instance, in May 2016, Allergan launched levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (LILETTA) 52 mg, a hormone-releasing system placed in woman’s uterus to prevent pregnancy for up to 3 years with effectiveness of more than 99%. Moreover, Actavis plc acquired Allergan, Inc. (U.S.), a pharmaceutical company to expand its product portfolio of women’s health and provide a robust platform for future product development.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations for the period of 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world contraceptives market.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

In-depth analyses of current research and developments within contraceptives market are provided along with key market dynamic factors to understand the market dynamics.

Key market players in the market are profiled in this report along with detailed analysis of their strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The world contraceptives market is segmented into product, age group, education, end user, and geography.

By Product

Drugs

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Contraceptives

Topical Contraceptives

Devices

Condoms

Female Condoms

Male Condoms

Intrauterine devices (IUDs)

Hormonal IUDs

Copper IUDs

Diaphragms

Sponges

Patches

Implants

Vaginal Rings

Others

AGE GROUP

15-24 years

25-34 years

35-44 years

Above 44 years

BY END USER

Less than high school

High school graduate

College graduate

Other college degrees

By End User

Household

Hospitals

Clinics

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26934

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Others

LAMEA

Japan

China

Australia

India

Others

KEY PLAYERS

The Female Health Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Allergan plc

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Ansell LTD.

Mayer Laboratories

Merck & Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Reckitt Benckiser Plc

Warner Chilcott Company

BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.

HLL Lifecare Limited

MANKIND Pharmaceuticals

TTK HealthCare

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Vardhman Life care pvt. Ltd.

Cipla Limited.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26934

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Features of the Market Report:

The report gives noteworthy market knowledge by assessing the contender endeavors including volume deals, innovation advancements, securing techniques, item estimating designs, absolute creation, and future capacities.

The data gave in the report fosters an essential advertising plan for the item or administration. Upper hands of contributing specific item or administration, future possibilities, and valuable open doors are given in the report.

The report gives learn about the market opportunity assessment for explicit sections in the objective market.

The central points of contention, business patterns, exchange situations affecting the market evaluating designs, challenges confronting the market, and valuable open doors fundamental the market are given in the report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26934

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com