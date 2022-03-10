Renal Denervation Market Report (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Renal denervation is a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure for the treatment of hypertension in patients. It is generally opted in cases where medicines fail to provide relief to the patient. In this procedure, nerves of the renal artery wall are ablated with the help of radiofrequency pulses or ultrasound. This leads to a reduction of sympathetic afferent and efferent kidney activity, which further leads to a reduction in blood pressure.

The world renal denervation market was $197 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,153 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 48.5%. The market is driven by factors such as changes in lifestyle of the people, which leads to uncontrolled, treatment resistant hypertension, and ageing population.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

In addition to this, technological advancements have helped in the development of innovative and efficient denervation devices that have driven the market growth. However, low awareness for renal denervation procedure, stringent regulatory norms for renal denervation systems, and unfavorable reimbursements for renal denervation procedure have restricted the growth of the market.

The report segments the market based on product, technology, and geography. Based on product, it is segmented into Symplicity Renal Denervation System, EnligHTN, Vessix Renal Denervation System, Paradise Renal Denervation System, and Iberis Renal Sympathetic Denervation System. Based on technology, the market is segmented into radiofrequency, ultrasound, and micro-infusion. Based on geography, the market is divided into four major regions, namely, North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and Spain), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and New Zealand), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia).

The market has witnessed product development and acquisitions in the recent years. These acquisitions have helped the major players to combine their forces with smaller players and enhance their business. In this regard, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Vessix Vascular, Inc. (November 2012) and Medtonic plc acquired Ardian, Inc. (January 2011). Both Vessix Vascular, Inc. and Ardian, Inc. were the producers of renal denervation devices. However, due to smaller production capacities and limited geographical presence the systems were not popular in the market. However, after the acquisition these systems were produced on a large scale. This enabled Medtonic plc and Boston Scientific Corporation to emerge as the top leading companies for renal denervation devices.

Key players that operate in this market include Ablative Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd, Kona Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., ReCor Medical, Inc., Renal Dynamics Limited, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product

Symplicity Renal Denervation System

EnligHTN

Vessix Renal Denervation System

Paradise Renal Denervation System

Iberis Renal Sympathetic Denervation System

Others

By Technology

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Micro-infusion

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

