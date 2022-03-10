Water Purifier Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The increasing population and the rising level of pollution are some of the other factors that are predicted to support the development of the market in the near future. In addition to this, the rise in the prevalence of several water-borne diseases, particularly in several under-developed and developing economies is another factor propelling the market growth in the near future.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=51501

The Global Water Purifiers Market was valued at US$ 41.82 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 91.25 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global water purifier market in 2017.

Deteriorating quality of water is driving the Global Water Purifiers market

Water from various surface sources is frequently contaminated by microbes. While groundwater is normally safer, even groundwater can get contaminated by harmful chemicals from human activities as well as natural environment. Rainwater that is captured by a rooftop harvesting system or small catchment dams is relatively safe. The process of water purification is generally carried out by the processes of filtration, flocculation, coagulation, clarification, aeration, adsorption, chlorination, sedimentation, etc. The processes can be customised as well as innovative water purification methods and products can be introduced. Thus, various types of advance water purifiers are entering the market.

Increasing human needs for food, water, and energy has become of the challenge for our society in the 21st century. Rapid population growth, land usage, propelling economic activities, and climate change are augmenting pressures on the quantity and quality of water resources, deteriorating quality of water. Deteriorating water quality and environmental sustainability has arisen as a global concern, causing disturbances in water usage, ecosystem functioning & health and the biodiversity. Freshwater demand is predicted to increase across the globe in next five years owing to changing consumption patterns which includes shifting diet trends towards highly water intensive foods such as meat. Social and environmental pressures result in growing movement for industries to reduce its wastewater and treat it before discharge. Water purifiers is now seen as a potential product, recycling of waste water after suitable treatment, can provide economic and financial benefits which is driving the global water purifiers market over the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=51501

Global Water Purifiers Market: Scope of the Report

The Global Water Purifiers market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-users and sales channel. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers, Gravity Based, and Sediment Filters. RO Purifiers was the largest segment in the Global Water Purifiers market in 2017, and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025. On the end-users basis, the market is segmented into Household, Commercial, and Industrial. Household accounted for the largest segment in the Global Water Purifiers market in 2017. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into Retail Distributors, Online Suppliers and Direct to Customers.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global water purifiers market in 2017 with a market share of 29.59% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of over 10% during 2018-2025.

Global Water Purifiers Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Unilever N.V., LG Electronics, EcoWater Systems LLC, 3M Purification, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., A.O. Smith Corporation, GE Appliances, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC and COWAY CO., LTD. are the key players in manufacturing water purifier globally. In terms of product offerings, Unilever N.V. and LG Electronics are the major players in the market, providing water purifiers.

Market Segmentation: Global Water Purifiers Market

By Technology

, RO Purifiers

, UV Purifiers

, Gravity Based

, Sediment Filters

By End-User

, Household

, Commercial

, Industrial

By Sales Channels

, Retail Distributors

, Online Suppliers

, Direct to Customers

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=51501

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Global Water Purifiers market with respect to the following geographic segments:

, North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Others

, Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

, Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

, Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

, Middle East & Africa

o U.A.E

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=51501

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/