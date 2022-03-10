India Air Purifier Market Application, Product, Sales and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

The India Air purifiers market is projected to grow over a CAGR over 48% in terms of value during the forecasted period, 2020-2024. The Northern region accounted for maximum share in terms of revenue to the India Air purifier market in 2019.

A Rise in Air pollution level, Cost-effective technologies, and Increasing Health concern propel the Air Purifier Market in India.

India Air purifier industry is developing at a high pace owing to deteriorating air quality due to increasing air pollution, rising respiratory diseases coupled with growing consumer awareness are driving the demand for air purifiers in the country. Despite the various technological developments, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury item due to the high installation and maintenance cost. However, the competition in the air purifier market is rising, which is bringing down the prices, and with the growing disposable income, air purifiers are gradually being perceived as a utility product, specifically in the residential sector. Additionally, tourism and healthcare and other institutional places such as embassies, hospitals, corporate office, government buildings, schools, and colleges, etc., are the major demand generators for air purifiers in the country.

India Air Purifier Market: Scope of the Report

Based on Technology type, the India air purifier market is further classified into HEPA Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air), Activated Carbon Technology, UV Technology, Negative Ion and Others. HEPA technology is the largest market in terms of value and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period. Based on Product type, the India air purifier market can be segmented into Portable Air Purifiers, Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners, Electrostatic Precipitators, Smart air purifier, and others. Portable Air Purifiers is estimated to grow highest growth rate in terms of value On the basis of Distribution Channels, the market can be segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. In terms of end use, the market is segmented as residential, commercial and industrial. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, West, East, and South along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the India air purifier market during the forecast period. The Northern region is the largest region for India Air purifier market in 2018.

India Air Purifier Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the major players operating in India air purifier market include Philips India Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Blueair India Pvt. Ltd., Daikin Air conditioning India Pvt. Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Mankastu Impex Private Limited, and Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, among others.

Market Segmentation: India Air Purifier Market

By Technology Type

, HEPA Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air)

, Activated Carbon Technology

, UV Technology

, Negative Ion

, Others

By Product Type

, Portable Air Purifiers

, Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

, Electrostatic Precipitators

, Smart air purifier

, Other

By Distribution Channel

, On-Line Distribution Channel

, Off-Line Distribution Channel

By End-Use

, Residential

, Commercial

, Industrial

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India Air purifier market with respect to the following geographic segments:

, North

, South

, East

, West

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

