Cruz Azul downs Montreal 1-0 in Champions League play

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 13:07
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Uriel Antuna's first-half goal gave Cruz Azul a 1-0 victory over Montreal in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal Wednesday night.

Cruz Azul, of Liga MX, dominated possession for much of the game at Azteca Stadium but was unable to add to Antuna's goal in the 20th minute. The second leg is next week in Montreal.

MLS club Montreal appeared to have a chance in the 77th minute but Kamal Miller's header was off the mark. Cruz Azul outshot Montreal 19-1.

Montreal downed Santos Laguna 3-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to advance. Cruz Azul defeated Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League 4-1.

Three other MLS teams — New England, Seattle and NYCFC — all won the the first legs of their Champions League quarterfinal matches.

A moment of silence was held to honor those hurt in a brawl between fans at a Liga MX between Queretaro and Atlas this past weekend. More than two dozen people were injured, some critically, and 14 arrests were made.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-10 14:52 GMT+08:00

