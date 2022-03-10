Taiwan legislature approves motion calling for more anti-air missile training

Ukrainian soldiers training with the Javelin anti-tank missile. Ukrainian soldiers training with the Javelin anti-tank missile. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the reported success of portable missile launchers in the war in Ukraine, the Legislative Yuan on Thursday (March 10) approved a motion calling for more military training with anti-aircraft systems.

International media have reported Ukraine's successes in attacking the invading Russian forces with Stinger FIM-92 surface-to-air missiles and Javelin FGM-148 anti-tank missiles.

During a meeting at the Legislative Yuan Thursday morning, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) unexpectedly put forward a motion calling on the military to train reservists in the use of handheld anti-air weapons, CNA reported. The proposal was co-sponsored by Wang’s DPP colleague Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) and independent legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐).

The Ministry of National Defense requested more neutral language, however. After the mention of handheld missile systems was replaced by a general reference to air defenses, the motion was approved.

Wang noted that because reservists called up for war might face a vast array of different weapons systems they must operate, their training ought to be wide-ranging. Taiwan recently launched a new 14-day call-up system for reservists, with the media reporting on the first group’s activities on a daily basis.

The military has ordered 400 Javelin missiles, which are expected to arrive this year, while 250 Stingers are scheduled for delivery by the end of March 2026.