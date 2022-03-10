Taiwan's Pingtung seeks to subsidize lychee, mango farmers after failed crops

Pingtung fruit farmers gather in mango orchard to discuss what to do about their spoiled harvest. Pingtung fruit farmers gather in mango orchard to discuss what to do about their spoiled harvest. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pingtung County Government on Thursday (March 10) called on Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) to issue cash subsidies and low-interest loans to the region’s farmers, claiming strange weather in recent months has damaged mango and lychee crops.

The plants’ flowers are reportedly blooming, but they are not bearing fruit as usual, according to a CNA report. Judging the effects to be severe, the fruit farmers sought assistance from local officials, who agreed to jointly make a request to the COA on their behalf.

More than 20% of Pingtung's lychee and mango crops have been damaged, causing an estimated NT$70 million (US$2.5 million) in losses. According to local government statistics, the damaged crops cover a total area of 679.82 hectares across 17 townships.

The county government said it has already compiled data on the damage and completed the regulatory procedure to show the impact of climate instability. They submitted an official report to the Council for Agriculture on Monday (March 7).