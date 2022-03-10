Maddox 3 lifts Virgina Tech to 76-75 OT win over Clemson

Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes, left, drives against Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox (13) in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Co... Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes, left, drives against Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox (13) in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) blocks a shot by Clemson's David Collins (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atla... Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) blocks a shot by Clemson's David Collins (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell reacts at the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Virginia Tech during the Atlant... Clemson head coach Brad Brownell reacts at the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Virginia Tech during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox (13) drives against Clemson's Alex Hemenway, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atla... Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox (13) drives against Clemson's Alex Hemenway, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) looks to pass in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson during the Atlantic Coast Conference men... Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) looks to pass in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Clemson's David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia Tech's Nahiem Alleyne (4) and Keve Aluma (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball ga... Clemson's David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia Tech's Nahiem Alleyne (4) and Keve Aluma (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) drives against Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic ... Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) drives against Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) drives against Clemson's Hunter Tyson, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atla... Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) drives against Clemson's Hunter Tyson, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Clemson's PJ Hall (24) battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the ... Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Clemson's PJ Hall (24) battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Maddox buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and Virginia Tech held off a furious rally by Clemson for a 76-75 victory in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Clemson, the 10th seed, trailed 43-32 at halftime and 57-45 with 9:15 remaining in regulation after a 3-pointer by Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma. The Tigers battled back to grab a 62-61 lead on Nick Honor's 3-pointer with 1:13 left. After trading baskets, Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer to put the Hokies (20-12) up 66-64, but PJ Hall pulled Clemson even on a hook shot with seven seconds to go. Murphy missed a 3 to send the game to OT.

Neither team scored in overtime until Aluma hit a 3-pointer with 2:58 left and — following a 3-pointer by Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes — added a three-point play to put the Hokies up 72-69 at the 2:19 mark. Hunter Tyson had a layup, Hall added two free throws and the Tigers led 73-72 with 1:19 remaining.

Dawes made 1 of 2 free throws for a 74-72 Tigers lead. Justyn Mutts had a chance to tie for the Hokies with eight seconds left, but missed the first of two free throws. Hall missed an opportunity to push Clemson's lead to three by making 1 of 2 foul shots, setting the stage for Maddox.

Aluma, who is one of only three Virginia Tech players to earn all-ACC honors multiple times — joining Malcolm Delaney (2009-11) and Erick Green (2012-13) — finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Murphy scored 15 on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Mutts had 10 rebounds to go with nine points. Maddox had eight points off the bench.

Hall scored 16 to lead Clemson (17-16). Hunter hit two 3-pointers and scored 13. Tyson and David Collins both scored 12.

No. 7 seed Virginia Tech advances to play No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Hokies beat the Fighting Irish 79-73 on Jan. 15 in their only meeting of the season.

___

