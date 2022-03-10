Alexa
Vermont gets past Binghamton 74-42 in America East tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 10:49
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Shungu had 23 points as Vermont rolled past Binghamton 74-42 in the semifinals of the America East Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Ryan Davis had 19 points for Vermont (27-5).

Jacob Falko had 13 points for the Bearcats (12-17).

Binghamton scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Updated : 2022-03-10 12:55 GMT+08:00

