Murray scores 21 to lift Rider over Iona 71-70 in MAAC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. made an off-balance shot in the lane with 7.3 seconds left and Rider narrowly defeated top-seeded Iona 71-70 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Murray finished with 21 points and Mervin James had 13 points for Rider (14-18). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Allen Powell had 11 points.

Tyson Jolly had 19 points for the Gaels (25-7). Elijah Joiner added 13 points. Walter Clayton Jr. had 12 points and six assists. Nelly Junior Joseph had 11 points and five blocks.

