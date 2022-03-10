Fiedler scores 12 to lift Rice over Charlotte 73-61 in CUSA

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Carl Pierre had 16 points and eight rebounds and Max Fiedler registered 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Rice defeated Charlotte 73-61 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday.

Chris Mullins added 13 points and six rebounds for Rice (16-15).

Austin Butler had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the 49ers (17-14). Jahmir Young added 14 points. Clyde Trapp Jr. had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

