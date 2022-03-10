Alexa
Lee lifts Houston Baptist past UIW in Southland tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 09:49
KATY, Texas (AP) — Khristion Courseault scored 19 points and Darius Lee had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Houston Baptist got past Incarnate Word 74-64 in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Brycen Long added 11 points and five assists and Sam Hofman added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Houston Baptist (11-17). Lee shot 8 for 10 from the field.

Drew Lutz had 18 points for the Cardinals (7-25). Josh Morgan added 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-10 11:24 GMT+08:00

"