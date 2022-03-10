U.S. says attack on Ukraine children's hospital 'barbaric'

A man presses a paper with the red cross on it against the windshield of a bus as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukrain... A man presses a paper with the red cross on it against the windshield of a bus as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukraine on Wednesday (March 9) said a Russian air strike badly damaged a children's hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol, burying patients under rubble and injuring women in labor. Video footage shot by the Ukraine military of what appeared to be the badly damaged building of a children's and maternity hospital showed the wreckage of a three-story building. This report produced by Tamara Lindstrom.

Video shot by the Ukraine military of what appeared to be the badly damaged children's and maternity hospital showed the wreckage of a three-story building. Piles of rubble and burnt out cars were seen smoldering outside, and wounded people were carried from the destruction.

Video posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Instagram account showed the hospital interior piled with debris from broken windows, walls and equipment.

The bombing, which Zelenskiy called an "atrocity," took place despite an agreed ceasefire to enable thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape.

The Kremlin denies targeting civilians. The White House condemned the assault.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

"It is horrifying to see the type of - the barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians in a sovereign country.

Ukraine said 67 children across the country had been killed since the invasion and more than a thousand civilians had died in Mariupol. It was not possible to independently verify the figures.

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb 24.

Ukraine continues to call for allies to impose a no-fly zone, but NATO has declined that request, fearing it could escalate the war.

And on Wednesday, the Pentagon closed the door on Poland's proposal to put its MiG-29 fighter jets at the disposal of a U.S. military base in Germany in response to Ukraine's call for fighter jets.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the plan was not tenable.

"The intelligence community has assessed that the transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine may be mistaken as escalatory, and could result in significant Russian reaction that might increase the prospects of military escalation with NATO."

Moscow says its demands, including that Kyiv takes a neutral position and drops aspirations of joining the NATO alliance, must be met for it to end its assault.