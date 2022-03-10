Portland State beats Idaho State in Big Sky tourney

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Khalid Thomas registered 17 points as Portland State beat Idaho State 66-52 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Ezekiel Alley had 15 points for Portland State (13-16). Michael Carter III added 10 points.

Liam Sorensen had 14 points for the Bengals (7-23).

