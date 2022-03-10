Alexa
Portland State beats Idaho State in Big Sky tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 07:23
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Khalid Thomas registered 17 points as Portland State beat Idaho State 66-52 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Ezekiel Alley had 15 points for Portland State (13-16). Michael Carter III added 10 points.

Liam Sorensen had 14 points for the Bengals (7-23).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-10 09:51 GMT+08:00

