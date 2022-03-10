Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) and Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college bas... Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) and Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conferen... Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes directs his players from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College dur... Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes directs his players from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's T.J. Bickerstaff (1) and Quinten Post (12) defend against Wake Forest's Khadim Sy (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketbal... Boston College's T.J. Bickerstaff (1) and Quinten Post (12) defend against Wake Forest's Khadim Sy (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) watches his three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atl... Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) watches his three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams (31) and Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college baske... Wake Forest's Alondes Williams (31) and Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) looks to pass around Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game dur... Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) looks to pass around Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) drives against Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the At... Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) drives against Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) drives around Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atl... Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) drives around Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) dunks over Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during th... Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) dunks over Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's Quinten Post (12) dunks as Wake Forest's Damari Monsanto (30) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during th... Boston College's Quinten Post (12) dunks as Wake Forest's Damari Monsanto (30) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) reacts after drawing a foul when scoring two points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game agai... Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) reacts after drawing a foul when scoring two points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) signals to his teammates in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlan... Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) signals to his teammates in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's Quinten Post (12) shoots over Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlant... Boston College's Quinten Post (12) shoots over Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) drives against Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game d... Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) drives against Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) reacts after scoring three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during t... Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) reacts after scoring three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College head coach Earl Grant argues with a referee from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest dur... Boston College head coach Earl Grant argues with a referee from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., right, in grey, celebrates with Jaeden Zackery, center, in grey, celebrates after winning in overtime of an NCAA... Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., right, in grey, celebrates with Jaeden Zackery, center, in grey, celebrates after winning in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the ... Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) and Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (2) scramble for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basket... Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) and Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (2) scramble for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's James Karnik (33) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the At... Boston College's James Karnik (33) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) shoots past Boston College's James Karnik (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the A... Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) shoots past Boston College's James Karnik (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's James Karnik (33) dunks against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atl... Boston College's James Karnik (33) dunks against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes yells at a referee in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast... Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes yells at a referee in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (2) and Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) battle for the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketbal... Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (2) and Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) battle for the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams, below, reacts after a foul is called against him in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston ... Wake Forest's Alondes Williams, below, reacts after a foul is called against him in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the ... Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Eagles (7-14) rallied from a 10-point deficit with six minutes left in regulation before scoring the first six points in overtime and going on to win.

It's the first time BC has won two tournament games since 2018 but not without some adversity, including the double-digit deficit that came after they had led most of the way.

“We have a lot of endurance,” BC coach Earl Grant said. “We talked about, hey look, if you're going to a climb up to the top of the hill at some point a giant is going to get in your way and you have to try and slay him. We knew it was going to be hard ... but we executed and played together.”

BC's Brevin Galloway hit a 3-pointer to break a tie and cap a 14-1 run with 2:35 left in regulation. He missed a tough layup against two defenders as he drove to the hoop at the end of regulation.

Jaeden Zachery hit a 3-pointer to open overtime, Makai Ashton-Langford followed with a floater and Zachery added a free throw. A basket by ACC player of the year Alondes Williams cut the BC lead to three with 1:20 to go but a short Langford jumper and two Galloway free throws make it a seven-point edge with 27 seconds left. Damari Monsanto hit a 40-foot 3-pointer but after a Zachery free throw with 7.5 seconds remaining, the Deacons' court-length inbounds pass went out of bounds.

BC, which lost to the Demon Deacons by 30 in the regular season, moves on to face Miami, which beat the Eagles 81-70 on March 2. But Grant sees a different Eagles team than the one that had its regular-season struggles.

“It's your core parts. ... It's something we talk about, something you practice and something you do," Grant said. "And then when you get kids starting to believe that’s what we are, the inner parts showed up. All the things that we went through this year, overtime losses, really hard losses and tough, tough wins we had to dig out, (the effort) was kind of just an accumulation of everything we saw this season.”

Ashton-Langford added 13 points, Zachery 12 and Galloway 11 for the Eagles, who shot 50% and made 24 of 34 free throws.

Jake LaRavia scored 21 points, Williams 17 and Dallas Walton 10 with Monsanto adding 12 on four 3-pointers for the Deacons (23-9), who now probably have at least a bit of uncertainty about their NCAA Tournament bid chances.

The Eagles led virtually all of the first half and most of the opening minutes of the second half before a field-goal drought of over eight minutes cost them the lead. Making 12 of 13 free throws during that shooting slump kept them in the game.

