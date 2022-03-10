Alexa
Carson makes rare CL appearance as Man City reaches quarters

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 06:28
Manchester City's goalkeeper Scott Carson, left, replaces Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson during the Champions League round of 16 second leg socc...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — With Manchester City's progress to the Champions League quarterfinals never in doubt, even backup goalkeeper Scott Carson could be brought off the bench for his first appearance in the competition in 17 years.

The 36-year-old third-choice goalkeeper replaced Ederson in the 73rd minute and maintained a clean sheet as City drew 0-0 with Sporting on Wednesday, having won 5-0 in the first leg in Lisbon last month.

It was Carson's first Champions League appearance since featuring for Liverpool in a 2-1 victory over Juventus in April 2005.

Carson hasn't played for City since May 2021 at Newcastle in the closing weeks of the Premier League season when the title had already been won. That was his only appearance last season.

This season, City is hoping to make the Champions League final for a second straight time as it looks to win the European Cup for the first time.

Updated : 2022-03-10 08:22 GMT+08:00

