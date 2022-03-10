MongoDB, XPO Logistics rise; Stitch Fix, Yext fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

General Electric Co., up $3.10 to $91.25.

The industrial conglomerate announced a $3 billion stock buyback plan.

MongoDB Inc., up $52.35 to $334.09.

The database platform's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

XPO Logistics Inc., up $8.11 to $70.04.

The freight transportation services company is splitting itself into two businesses.

Stitch Fix Inc., down 67 cents to $10.34.

The online clothing seller gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Thor Industries Inc., up $2.59 to $87.27.

The recreational vehicle maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc., up $3.62 to $52.60.

The semiconductor equipment maker announced a $150 million accelerated stock buyback.

Yext Inc., down 55 cents to $5.37.

The software developer gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Bank of America Corp., up $2.45 to $41.04.

Banks gained ground on rising bond yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.