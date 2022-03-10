Alexa
Madigan pleads not guilty in racketeering, bribery case

By JOHN O'CONNOR , AP Political Reporter, Associated Press
2022/03/10 04:22
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, who held a virtual lock on Statehouse power for most of the past four decades, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of racketeering and bribery in what prosecutors say was a long-running enterprise to amass riches and clout.

Madigan was present by telephone with his attorneys before U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey in Chicago. He did not speak as his attorney Gil Soffer entered the plea.

In a 22-count indictment issued last week, prosecutors charge the 79-year-old Democrat with racketeering conspiracy, using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion.

The charges spring from a deferred prosecution agreement between the Justice Department and utility company ComEd in July 2018. The utility paid a $200 million fine in the decadelong bribery scheme. It admitted that its top administrators doled out jobs and contracts for lobbyists and a Madigan-preferred law firm, in many cases with no work expected or completed, to curry favor.

Madigan is the longest-serving head of any legislative body in U.S. history. He resigned in early 2021 when he couldn't garner enough votes from House Democrats to serve a 19th term.

Named alongside Madigan in the indictment is longtime confidante Michael McClain of Quincy, once the most powerful lobbyist in the state Capitol. He was charged in late 2020 with bribery and conspiracy and was also scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Updated : 2022-03-10 06:49 GMT+08:00

