Maciver returns to Blackhawks as associate GM under Davidson

Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Norm Maciver is shown at the United Center in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. Norm Maciver is returning t... Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Norm Maciver is shown at the United Center in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. Norm Maciver is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks after he was hired as associate general manager under new GM Kyle Davidson. The team announced Maciver's return on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The 57-year-old Maciver had been working as the director of player personnel for the Seattle Kraken. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Norm Maciver is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks after he was hired as associate general manager under new GM Kyle Davidson.

The team announced Maciver's return on Wednesday. The 57-year-old Maciver had been working as the director of player personnel for the Seattle Kraken.

“Bringing in Norm is the first of many hires we plan to make as we restructure our hockey operations," Davidson said in a release. “I think it is important in this new hockey operations department to balance strong knowledge in hockey with new and innovative thinking. Norm brings that institutional knowledge and is one of the best talent evaluators in the business — pushing the boundaries on new methods and techniques that we need here at the Blackhawks."

Maciver will oversee Chicago's scouting operation, reporting directly to Davidson. Before he was hired by the expansion Kraken, Maciver worked for the Blackhawks for 14 years in a variety of roles, including assistant GM, director of player personnel and director of player development.

“Norm has been a big help to me throughout my career personally, but he also isn’t afraid to share his opinion and that is something that I respect most about him,” Davidson said. "He’s a great first step in building this out.”

Davidson, 33, was named GM on March 1, losing the interim tag. He worked his way up after joining the franchise as a hockey operations intern in 2010.

“Kyle and I have a great relationship and I believe in his vision for the team and the future of our hockey operations department,” Maciver said in a release. “I’m thankful to the Blackhawks for this opportunity and I’m anxious to get back to work in a place that has become home."

Maciver also played 12 years in the NHL, finishing with 55 goals and 230 assists in 501 regular-season games. He was an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins for two seasons before his first stint with Chicago.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports