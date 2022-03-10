Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Syracuse routs Florida State 96-57 in ACC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 03:16
Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlantic C...
Syracuse's Frank Anselem (5) shoots against Florida State's John Butler (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic ...
Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) looks to pass against Florida State's John Butler (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the A...
Florida State's Anthony Polite (2) shoots against Syracuse's Frank Anselem (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlanti...
Syracuse's Joseph Girard III (11) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlant...
The Syracuse bench reacts after Joseph Girard III scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlanti...
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlantic Coast C...
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse during the Atlantic Co...

Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlantic C...

Syracuse's Frank Anselem (5) shoots against Florida State's John Butler (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic ...

Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) looks to pass against Florida State's John Butler (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the A...

Florida State's Anthony Polite (2) shoots against Syracuse's Frank Anselem (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlanti...

Syracuse's Joseph Girard III (11) shoots for three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlant...

The Syracuse bench reacts after Joseph Girard III scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlanti...

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlantic Coast C...

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse during the Atlantic Co...

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Swider had 28 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes, Joe Girard added 16 points and No. 9 seed Syracuse beat eighth-seeded Florida State 96-57 on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament.

It was Syracuse's second largest margin of victory in a conference tournament game in program history.

Syracuse advances to play top-seeded and No. 7 Duke in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Orange lost both regular-season meetings with the Blue Devils, 79-59 on Jan. 22 and 97-72 on Feb. 26.

Syracuse went ahead by double figures with 10:52 left in the first half during a 11-0 run — with eight straight points by Swider. The Orange made three straight 3-pointers during the run, with Girard making the other, and led 49-26 at the break behind Swider's 20 points and nine rebounds.

Florida State missed eight straight shots midway through the first half and was 12-of-38 shooting at the break, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range. The Seminoles made just one of their first 15 shots of the second half — including 10 straight misses.

Syracuse led 81-41 on a Jimmy Boeheim dunk, off an assist from Buddy Boeheim, with 7:32 left.

Buddy Boeheim finished with 14 points and Jimmy Boeheim had 12 for Syracuse (16-16), which split the regular-season series with FSU.

Swider, who had 2, 36 and 6 points in his last three games, was 9 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from distance, for his second highest scoring game of the season. Girard also made four 3-pointers and Buddy Boeheim added three.

Florida State (17-14) starters had just 16 combined points through the opening 29 minutes as the Seminoles trailed 70-34.

Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points off the bench for Florida State, which had its three-game win streak snapped. The Seminoles finished 2 of 25 from 3-point range and shot 32% overall.

Buddy Boeheim appeared to punch Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half and was not called for a foul. Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-03-10 05:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
Tenant confesses to starting Taichung fire after landlady refuses request to raise goats
Tenant confesses to starting Taichung fire after landlady refuses request to raise goats
"