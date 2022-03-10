Alexa
Tony Awards to return to return to regular date and place

By MARK KENNEDY , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/10 02:31
NEW YORK (AP) — In another sign that show business is snapping back to its pre-pandemic rhythm, the Tony Awards will once again take place in June and at a familiar location, Radio City Music Hall.

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced Wednesday that the awards will be handed out June 12 and aired on CBS, but instead of a three-hour presentation, producers are adding an extra hour ahead of the telecast that will stream only on Paramount+. The broadcast will be live across the country, starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), and the main event will be live at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

There was no word on a host.

The ceremony will he held nine months after “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” took the best new musical crown at the last Tony Awards, one postponed because of the pandemic. That show was also expanded from its typical three hours to four, with host Audra McDonald handing out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a “Broadway’s Back!” celebration for the second half with performances from the three top musicals.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is April 28 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced May 3.

Updated : 2022-03-10 04:13 GMT+08:00

