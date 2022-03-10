Syracuse star Boeheim appears to hit opponent in ACC game

Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) looks to pass in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlantic Coast Confe... Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) looks to pass in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim appeared to punch Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half of the Orange’s second-round game in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Boeheim was not called for a foul after he appeared to swing his right hand into Wilkes’ midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end, following a made basket by Syracuse.

Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half. Syracuse led 49-26 at halftime.

The winner of eighth-seeded Florida State and ninth-seeded Syracuse advances to face top-seeded Duke in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring at 19.3 points per game.

