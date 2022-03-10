Alexa
Michigan deputy shot, wounded while serving felony warrant

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 01:04
BROWN CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff's deputy was in stable condition Wednesday after he was shot and wounded while serving a felony warrant at a home, authorities said.

The Lapeer County deputy “was shot multiple times” and hospitalized, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

State police said earlier that the shooting occurred in Brown City, a community of about 1,300 residents that’s located in both Lapeer and Sanilac counties, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Flint.

State police spokeswoman Lt. Kim Vetter said the status of the person or persons involved in the shooting was not immediately available for public release.

“It’s still an active scene and so it’s going to be a little while before we’re able to confirm" the details, she told The Associated Press.

State police said that the agency was investigating the shooting at the request of Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and that “there are no suspects at large and no threat to the community."

