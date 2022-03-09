All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|57
|39
|13
|5
|83
|237
|167
|Tampa Bay
|56
|37
|13
|6
|80
|196
|162
|Toronto
|57
|37
|16
|4
|78
|213
|171
|Boston
|57
|34
|18
|5
|73
|173
|155
|Detroit
|57
|24
|27
|6
|54
|165
|212
|Ottawa
|56
|20
|31
|5
|45
|147
|180
|Buffalo
|58
|18
|32
|8
|44
|154
|209
|Montreal
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|137
|212
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|56
|39
|12
|5
|83
|191
|134
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|36
|16
|5
|77
|171
|144
|Pittsburgh
|58
|34
|15
|9
|77
|188
|156
|Washington
|58
|31
|18
|9
|71
|190
|162
|Columbus
|57
|28
|26
|3
|59
|190
|210
|N.Y. Islanders
|53
|21
|24
|8
|50
|137
|152
|New Jersey
|57
|21
|31
|5
|47
|176
|205
|Philadelphia
|56
|18
|28
|10
|46
|141
|193
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|58
|41
|12
|5
|87
|230
|168
|St. Louis
|56
|32
|17
|7
|71
|195
|155
|Minnesota
|55
|33
|19
|3
|69
|208
|179
|Nashville
|56
|32
|20
|4
|68
|176
|156
|Dallas
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|166
|162
|Winnipeg
|57
|25
|22
|10
|60
|174
|178
|Chicago
|58
|21
|29
|8
|50
|152
|201
|Arizona
|56
|17
|35
|4
|38
|141
|203
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|56
|34
|15
|7
|75
|197
|139
|Los Angeles
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|172
|162
|Vegas
|58
|32
|22
|4
|68
|185
|169
|Edmonton
|57
|30
|23
|4
|64
|185
|183
|Anaheim
|59
|27
|23
|9
|63
|175
|187
|Vancouver
|57
|28
|23
|6
|62
|164
|165
|San Jose
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|145
|179
|Seattle
|59
|17
|37
|5
|39
|152
|213
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 3
New Jersey 5, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 2, Vegas 1
Arizona 9, Detroit 2
Toronto 6, Seattle 4
Ottawa 4, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4
Nashville 2, Dallas 1
Chicago 8, Anaheim 3
Washington 5, Calgary 4
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.