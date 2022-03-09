Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/09 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 57 39 13 5 83 237 167 25-6-0 14-7-5 9-1-2
Tampa Bay 56 37 13 6 80 196 162 19-5-4 18-8-2 11-5-1
Toronto 57 37 16 4 78 213 171 20-7-1 17-9-3 9-4-0
Boston 57 34 18 5 73 173 155 16-10-2 18-8-3 12-3-1
Detroit 57 24 27 6 54 165 212 16-12-3 8-15-3 6-9-2
Ottawa 56 20 31 5 45 147 180 10-16-2 10-15-3 5-10-1
Buffalo 58 18 32 8 44 154 209 9-16-4 9-16-4 6-10-4
Montreal 56 15 34 7 37 137 212 8-17-1 7-17-6 5-8-2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 56 39 12 5 83 191 134 21-4-2 18-8-3 10-5-0
N.Y. Rangers 57 36 16 5 77 171 144 19-5-3 17-11-2 8-4-0
Pittsburgh 58 34 15 9 77 188 156 15-9-5 19-6-4 10-4-2
Washington 58 31 18 9 71 190 162 14-11-5 17-7-4 10-5-1
Columbus 57 28 26 3 59 190 210 15-12-3 13-14-0 8-10-0
N.Y. Islanders 53 21 24 8 50 137 152 11-12-4 10-12-4 5-5-1
New Jersey 57 21 31 5 47 176 205 13-13-3 8-18-2 8-10-2
Philadelphia 56 18 28 10 46 141 193 11-15-5 7-13-5 4-10-4
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 58 41 12 5 87 230 168 23-3-3 18-9-2 13-5-2
St. Louis 56 32 17 7 71 195 155 19-7-2 13-10-5 11-5-2
Minnesota 55 33 19 3 69 208 179 17-6-1 16-13-2 8-7-1
Nashville 56 32 20 4 68 176 156 16-10-0 16-10-4 12-5-1
Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162 20-7-1 12-14-2 13-8-2
Winnipeg 57 25 22 10 60 174 178 15-11-2 10-11-8 10-6-5
Chicago 58 21 29 8 50 152 201 11-15-4 10-14-4 4-11-5
Arizona 56 17 35 4 38 141 203 9-20-1 8-15-3 6-11-1
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 56 34 15 7 75 197 139 16-5-5 18-10-2 8-6-1
Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 172 162 14-12-2 18-7-5 6-5-1
Vegas 58 32 22 4 68 185 169 16-13-3 16-9-1 11-5-1
Edmonton 57 30 23 4 64 185 183 14-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0
Anaheim 59 27 23 9 63 175 187 16-11-4 11-12-5 10-7-3
Vancouver 57 28 23 6 62 164 165 12-10-3 16-13-3 8-4-5
San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179 13-13-3 11-12-4 4-6-3
Seattle 59 17 37 5 39 152 213 10-17-3 7-20-2 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 5, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 2, Vegas 1

Arizona 9, Detroit 2

Toronto 6, Seattle 4

Ottawa 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4

Nashville 2, Dallas 1

Chicago 8, Anaheim 3

Washington 5, Calgary 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-10 00:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Tenant confesses to starting Taichung fire after landlady refuses request to raise goats
Tenant confesses to starting Taichung fire after landlady refuses request to raise goats
China’s reluctance to condemn Russia reflects scheme to invade Taiwan: MOFA
China’s reluctance to condemn Russia reflects scheme to invade Taiwan: MOFA
"