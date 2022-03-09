All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|48
|28
|14
|3
|3
|62
|155
|126
|Springfield
|53
|30
|16
|5
|2
|67
|171
|163
|Hartford
|50
|27
|16
|5
|2
|61
|148
|141
|Charlotte
|54
|30
|21
|3
|0
|63
|184
|158
|Hershey
|55
|27
|21
|4
|3
|61
|160
|152
|WB/Scranton
|53
|23
|23
|3
|4
|53
|141
|165
|Bridgeport
|54
|21
|24
|5
|4
|51
|148
|167
|Lehigh Valley
|52
|18
|24
|7
|3
|46
|134
|168
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|49
|33
|11
|5
|0
|71
|179
|134
|Toronto
|47
|25
|18
|3
|1
|54
|165
|161
|Laval
|47
|25
|19
|3
|0
|53
|152
|154
|Rochester
|53
|27
|21
|3
|2
|59
|178
|191
|Belleville
|47
|25
|21
|1
|0
|51
|148
|146
|Syracuse
|50
|22
|21
|6
|1
|51
|149
|165
|Cleveland
|51
|19
|22
|6
|4
|48
|142
|172
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|51
|33
|10
|4
|4
|74
|172
|131
|Manitoba
|49
|29
|17
|2
|1
|61
|150
|136
|Milwaukee
|55
|28
|21
|4
|2
|62
|165
|165
|Grand Rapids
|52
|23
|22
|5
|2
|53
|139
|154
|Rockford
|48
|22
|22
|3
|1
|48
|137
|153
|Iowa
|51
|22
|23
|4
|2
|50
|142
|148
|Texas
|50
|18
|22
|5
|5
|46
|149
|171
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|45
|31
|9
|4
|1
|67
|157
|118
|Ontario
|49
|33
|10
|3
|3
|72
|200
|150
|Colorado
|51
|28
|17
|3
|3
|62
|171
|148
|Bakersfield
|47
|24
|14
|4
|5
|57
|155
|140
|Abbotsford
|46
|24
|18
|3
|1
|52
|155
|137
|Henderson
|46
|23
|19
|3
|1
|50
|138
|140
|San Diego
|45
|19
|24
|2
|0
|40
|131
|149
|Tucson
|47
|17
|26
|3
|1
|38
|126
|188
|San Jose
|47
|17
|28
|2
|0
|36
|145
|195
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Providence 3, Toronto 1
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Charlotte 3, Texas 1
Abbotsford at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Providence at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Laval at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.