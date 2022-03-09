Turkey Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market 2021 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

Turkey Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Turkey Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) market by region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Turkey Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Turkey Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers’ Opportunities’ Trends’ & Forecasts: 2015-2022

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) based lights have been changing lighting industry in the past 5-10 years and are responsible for the replacement of halogen lamps and incandescent bulbs. The developing economies across the globe which were lagging behind the developed economies in terms of technological acceptance level are now exporting the LED products to developed countries.

In 2013′ Turkey initiated an ambitious project to replace street lights with LEDs in order to decrease the energy consumption by as much as 75% and to contribute towards balancing current deficit of the country. Since then’ Turkey’s lighting market has been witnessing a huge shift from traditional light sources to non-conventional LEDs products. Although’ the product manufacturing companies still have to rely heavily on imports for LED supply’ yet the market is witnessing high growth owing to government support in terms of favorable import policies for LED chips. A similar trend has also been witnessed in other LED product markets as well where LED displays are replacing the traditional displays and LED sign boards are replacing conventional boards’ changing ways the marketing is being done.

The study of Turkey LEDs market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting in both short and long term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to the raw material availability’ major players with their branding strategies and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360 view’ bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business.

The Turkish LED market is not only focusing on building the domestic demand for LED markets but also eyeing to cater export markets in the European region in order to fill the void created after the ban of halogen lamps import by the European Union. The LED products manufacturing capabilities in Turkey is constantly improving. Many international players have established their manufacturing set-ups in Turkey in order to reap benefits of growing market opportunities. Some of the prominent players in Turkey LED market are Osram’ Philips’ General Electric’ and Metsan Lighting. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Turkey

Turkey’s decision to develop LED product expertise and replace lighting with LED lighting in order to reduce the energy requirements has resulted in the big boost for Turkey’s LED lighting market. With governmental coordination and increased availability of LED chips’ the other LED product markets have also started growing at a high pace in the country. Owing to the government investments in outdoor lighting replacement’ LEDs’ lighting penetration in the country is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period replacing the traditional halogen and incandescent lamps even in rural areas. The ban of halogen lamps in Europe has provided another opportunity for Turkish lighting product manufacturers to manufacture and export LED lighting products to the European countries. Some of the manufacturers in Turkey such as At?l Ayd?nlatma have even started exporting LED lighting products to the European countries.

The LEDs market in Turkey is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2016-2022 to reach $344.0 million by 2022. The LEDs market is analyzed based major application areas – lighting’ displays & backlights’ mobile devices’ signs & boards’ and others. The application area of lighting has further been divided into sub-segments such as indoor lighting and outdoor lighting along with bifurcation into the products of bulbs’ street lights and spotlights. LED signs & boards segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate among application areas for LEDs in the Turkish market.

The study covers and analyzes the “Turkey LEDs” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Key Players Covered in the Report

OSRAM

METSAN LIGHTING

PHILIPS

General Electric

At?l Ayd?nlatma

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

