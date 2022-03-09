Vietnam Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market 2021 Key Performance, Top Players, Segmentation, Future Plans and Forecast to 2030

Vietnam Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Vietnam Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) market by region.

LEDs market in Vietnam is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022′ to reach $729.0 million by 2022.

COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Vietnam Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market.

Vietnam Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers’ Opportunities’ Trends & Forecasts: 2015-2022

Vietnam market is one of the fast growing markets in South Asian region. The growing economy is also giving rise to systematic hindrances such as electricity supply shortage and price hikes among others. Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) based lighting is currently being witnessed as a solution to increasing electricity cost as LED based lighting needs 30-90% less electricity when compared to other lighting sources. Further’ high economic growth has also resulted in rapid urbanization in the country. This ongoing trend would not only increase the pressure on existing infrastructure but also would demand new and better infrastructure in both commercial and residential categories. This is further expected to boost the LED demand in Vietnam during the forecast period.

The study of Vietnam LEDs market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting in both short and long term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to the raw material availability’ major players with their branding strategies’ and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360 view’ bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition’ the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to reportocean’ Vietnam LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period to reach $729.0 million by 2022. The lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest contribution towards the growth which is expected to be benefitted by the entry of large MNCs in countries’ decreasing LED prices’ and industrial development of Vietnam market.

The established trade relations between Vietnam and China would be helpful in sourcing LEDs for the LED products manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. The LED products manufacturing capabilities in Vietnam is constantly improving. Many international players have already established their manufacturing set-ups in the country in order to reap benefits of growing market opportunities. Some of the prominent players in Vietnam LED market are OSRAM’ Philips and New Light LED Technology Ltd.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Vietnam

Vietnam Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers’ Opportunities’ Trends & Forecasts: 2015-2022

Fast development in Vietnam has resulted in the increase of per capita income in the country and higher demand for power for daily use. This has resulted in price hikes in electricity and LEDs based lighting products are now seen as suitable solution for reducing the electricity consumption at consumer end. The government has been facilitating the growth of LED products market in the country’ which has resulted in rapid growth in the LED products market in Vietnam. Looking at the fast paced growth in the country’ many multinational companies have invested in Vietnam in the past 2-3 years for establishing their production facilities in the country.

LEDs market in Vietnam is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022′ to reach $729.0 million by 2022. The LEDs market in Vietnam has been analyzed based on major application areas – lighting’ displays & backlights’ mobile devices’ signs & boards and others. The application area of lighting has further been divided into sub-application areas of indoor lighting and outdoor lighting along with bifurcation into the products of bulbs’ street lights’ and spotlights. The LED lighting segment is expected to grow fastest among application areas for LEDs in Vietnam market.

The study covers and analyzes the “Vietnam LEDs” market’ bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. The report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Key Players Covered in the Report

New Light Led Technology LTD

Future Electronics LTD

OSRAM

PHILIPS

Green Power Kim Dinh

