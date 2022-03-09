MEMS Microphones Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

MEMS microphones market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the MEMS microphones market by region.

The global MEMS microphones market is expected to reach $ 2’898.8 million by 2024′ growing at 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2024.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Overview:

The global MEMS microphones market is expected to witness a sigificant growth drivern by key factors including increasing number of MEMS microphones in mobile handsets’ expanding voice assistance solutions’ increasing adoption of MEMS microphones for hearing aids’ and growing importance of MEMS microphones in internet of things (IoT) & automotive applications. According to our research’ the market for MEMS microphones is growing at a steady phase. In terms of volume’ the market is expected to reach 13.3 billion units by 2024. Additionally’ an increasing interest on rugged MEMS microphones is expected to create new business opportunity for the vendors focusing on piezoelectric MEMS microphones. However’ continuous fluctuation of profit margins due to declining average selling price’ is the key challenge hindering the progression of global MEMS microphone market.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

Based on signal to noise ratio (SNR)' the market is segmented into less than and equal to 59 db (<= 59 db)' greater than 59 db and less than 64 db ( >59 db and < 64 db)' and greater than 64 db (>64 db).

Based on type’ the market is segmented into analog and digital. The digital segment was dominant in 2017 and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased market supply.

Based on technology’ the market is segmented into capacitive MEMS microphones and piezoelectric MEMS microphones.

Based on application’ the market is segmented into mobile handsets’ other consumer electronics’ hearing aids’ IoT & VR’ and others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the MEMS microphones market’ followed by the Americas. In terms of revenue’ Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to an expanding fabless business model and widespread presence of dedicated foundries/contract manufacturers in the region. The report also covers country-wise analysis of MEMS microphones market across various regions including Asia Pacific’ Americas’ and rest of the world (RoW).

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles’ which include financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies’ and views; and competitive landscape. The report covers an in-depth analysis of various vendors in global MEMS microphones market including Knowles Electronics’ LLC.’ STMicroelectronics’ AAC Technologies’ Cirrus Logic’ TDK (InvenSense’ Inc.)’ Robert Bosch GmbH (Akustica Inc.)’ DB Unlimited’ BSE’ Sonion’ and Vesper Technologies’ Inc.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Global MEMS Microphones Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an insight on the latest trends’ current market scenario’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Asia Pacific’ Americas’ and rest of the world (RoW).

Key Players Covered in the Report

Knowles Electronics’ LLC.’ STMicroelectronics’ AAC Technologies’ Cirrus Logic’ TDK (InvenSense’ Inc.)’ Robert Bosch GmbH (Akustica Inc.)’ DB Unlimited’ BSE’ Sonion’ and Vesper Technologies’ Inc

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

