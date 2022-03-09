RFID Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis by 2030

RFID market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the RFID market by region.

The global RFID market is expected to reach revenue of $$ billion by 2024′ growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market RFID.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Overview:

The global RFID market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing government initiatives on integrating RFID technology across various applications’ rising interest in value chain management’ and expanding Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure. However’ security concerns related to legitimate readers obtaining data from illegitimate tags and privacy concerns related to illegitimate readers obtaining data from legitimate tags are identified as the changes deterring the adoption of RFID solutions during the forecast period.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) is a type of contactless automatic identification and tracking technology that utilizes radio-frequency signal to identify an object/item and obtain the relevant information automatically. RFID system comprises various components such as RFID tags’ RFID reader’ RFID antenna’ and host computing device with appropriate application software.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented based on product types and applications. In terms of product types’ the market is segmented into active RFID/RTLS systems’ passive RFID services’ networking’ software’ passive RFID interrogators’ and passive RFID tags. The passive RFID tags was the dominant segment’ which accounted for more than 35% of the market share in 2017; also’ this segment is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. By applications’ the market is segmented into retail’ healthcare’ transportation and logistics’ financial services’ industrial’ government’ and others.

Regional Analysis:

In 2017′ the Americas was the dominant region in the global RFID market followed by Asia Pacific. Furthermore’ Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing region in the RFID market’ i.e.’ at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2018-2024. This is mainly due to expanding organized retail sector and increasing investments on asset management solutions by organizations across various industry verticals.

The report also covers country-wise analysis of the RFID market across various regions including the Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile’ which includes financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies’ and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include ZIH Corp.’ ASSA ABLOY’ AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION’ Honeywell International Inc.’ Siemens AG’ Impinj’ Inc.’ Identiv’ Inc.’ Alien Technology’ LLC’ Omni-ID’ and Mojix’ Inc.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global RFID market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends’ current market scenario’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Players Covered in the Report

ZIH Corp.’ ASSA ABLOY’ AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION’ Honeywell International Inc.’ Siemens AG’ Impinj’ Inc.’ Identiv’ Inc.’ Alien Technology’ LLC’ Omni-ID’ and Mojix’ Inc

