Smart water metering Market 2021 Industry Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Insights, Key Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030

Smart water metering market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the smart water metering market by region.

The global smart water metering market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Smart water metering.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Global Smart Water Metering Market: By Type (Automated Meter Reading [AMR] and Advanced Metering Infrastructure [AMI]); By Component (Endpoint Hardware’ Network Infrastructure’ Installation’ and Others); and By Region (Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa): Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The study on "global smart water metering market" details the market size and analysis across various segments' which include Type (Automated Meter Reading [AMR] and Advanced Metering Infrastructure [AMI]); Component (Endpoint Hardware' Network Infrastructure' Installation' and Others); and Region (Americas' Europe' Asia Pacific' and Middle East & Africa).

Overview: Smart Water Metering Market

The global smart water metering market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In recent years’ the demand for water has increased significantly due to climate changes and other factors such as increasing population and rapid urbanization. As a result’ governments across countries are heavily focusing on developing frameworks related to water management policies and a comprehensive strategy for long-term water resource management. This has pressurized water utilities to reduce water losses from both an environmental and financial standpoint.

Currently’ the technology development and adoption of advanced technologies’ such as IoT and analytics’ in the water sector is lagging when compared to other utilities such as electricity and gas. Moreover’ water systems in many countries are running on aged infrastructure’ and technologies that utilities rely on managing water are largely outdated’ which has resulted in increased non-revenue water (NRW).

Governments and utilities are emphasizing on reducing non-revenue water’ and transformation of aging water infrastructure with growing focus on developing sustainable water infrastructure. The market will witness demand for water metering solutions that can be integrated with smart communicating devices’ as rising focus on reducing the operating cost driving the global smart water metering market. Emerging low power IoT connectivity technologies (NB-IoT) allow utilities to eliminate the need for investing in establishing their own communication infrastructure for remote meter reading’ a prominent trend likely to accelerate the growth of the global smart water metering market during the forecast period. Additionally’ increasing smart city initiatives and expanding urban landscape in developing economies are identified as opportunities anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart water metering market during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Additionally’ utilities operating in developed economies are mandated to meet certain guidelines and standards to eliminate the commercial loss – water that is incorrectly billed because of poor/incorrect metering and physical loss – leaks and theft from the water distribution system’ which is further accelerating the growth of the smart water metering market. Moreover’ advancement in IoT and sensing technologies’ declining deployment cost of IoT solutions’ and increasing focus on utilizing data-driven solutions to improve operating revenue of utilities are further fuelling the growth of smart water metering market.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis Smart Water Metering Market

The global smart water metering market is segmented based on type’ component’ and region. In terms of type’ the global smart water metering market is sub-segmented into automated meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The AMR segment dominated in 2018 and is expected to lose its market share to the AMI segment during the forecast period. This is primarily due to higher operating costs of AMR when compared to AMI since meter readers must still drive the routes. The AMI system offers various water management capabilities such as enhanced tracking of flow patterns and water consumption’ ability to monitor changes in demands and trends’ and abnormalities in distribution network among others. By type’ AMI is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment attributed to its advanced water management capabilities of AMI system and increasing interest on smart grid solutions. In terms of component’ the global smart water metering market is sub-segmented into endpoint hardware’ network infrastructure’ installation’ and others.

Regional Analysis

In 2018′ the Americas was the dominant region in the global smart water metering market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing region in the global smart water metering market’ i.e.’ growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and expanding urban landscape along with increasing investment in smart city initiatives.

Benefits and Vendors

The report on smart water metering market contains an in-depth analysis of vendors’ which includes financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies’ and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Xylem Inc. (Sensus)’ Itron Inc.’ Badger Meter’ Inc.’ Kamstrup A/S’ Landis+Gyr.’ Neptune Technology Group’ Arad Group’ Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG’ Hubbell (Aclara Technologies LLC)’ and Mueller Water Products’ Inc.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global smart water metering market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends’ current market scenario’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.

Key Segments of the Report Include:

> Smart Water Metering Market – By Type

o Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

o Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

> Smart Water Metering Market – By Component

o Endpoint Hardware

o Network Infrastructure

o Installation

o Others

> Smart Water Metering Market – By Region

o Americas

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Key Players Covered in the Report

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

