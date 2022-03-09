Environment monitoring system Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030

Environment monitoring system market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the environment monitoring system market by region.

The global environment monitoring system market will grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Environment monitoring system.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Global Environment Monitoring Systems Market – Drivers Restraints Opportunities Trends and Forecast up to 2025 Environment monitoring process includes all activities which are conducted to monitor the quality of environment including air water sound and soil.

Air pollution can be attributed to the presence of air pollutants which are either natural occurring or generated due to human activities. Major air pollutants include particulate matters and gases such as NO2′ SO2′ CO’ and ozone. Most common measure of monitoring air pollution (AQI) is based on particulate matters’ NO2′ SO2′ CO’ and ozone. AQI ranges from 0 to 500′ with 0 being the best air quality and 500 as the worst.

Soil pollution is mainly caused by spilling of chemicals including oil and petrol from petrol stations and oil refineries and unscientific use of pesticides. Other major areas prone to soil pollution includes derelict land’ landfill sites’ and industrial sites. Considering other pollutions’ soil pollution gets considerably lesser global attention. However’ this is expected to change with more governments across the world enacting soil pollution law. For instance’ in August 2018′ the Chinese government passed the nation’s first law dedicated to soil protection and pollution prevention.

Water gets polluted mainly due to sewage and waste water’ garbage from households’ and toxic chemicals from factories and industries. Water pollution is measured based on three attributes namely – physical features’ chemical composition’ and biological factors. Physical features involve factors including turbidity’ viscosity’ and concentration of water pollutant in parts per million (ppm). Chemical composition measurement involves testing the water for various parameters including biochemical oxygen demand’ chemical oxygen demand’ and total organic carbon. Biological factors involve measuring water based on the presence of microbes and other aquatic organisms present in the water.

Sound pollution accounts for loud noises emanating from vehicles’ industries’ machineries’ and other activities including bursting of firecrackers and firearms. Sound pollution is mainly witnessed in urban regions with poor urban planning. Sound pollution is generally measured using a unit called decibel and is highly dependant on the time duration and distance of the sound source.

Environment monitoring systems are used widely by smart cities’ community groups’ educators’ safety management groups’ and researchers. Smart cities use the environment monitoring system for portraying the city’s pollution level since a lesser level of pollution helps the smart city management agencies to attract more investors in the city. Community group uses environment monitoring systems for gathering air/water/sound/soil quality data which is scientifically credible. Educators uses the data gathered from environment monitoring system for creating public awareness in the society and among the students for making the pollution curbing measures more active. Safety management groups uses information gathered from environment monitoring system to ensure the safety and reduce the exposure of the people managed by them to pollution. Researchers use environment monitoring system for collecting robust air/water/sound/soil quality data. Another major use of environment monitoring system is in factories and industrial sites for monitoring the emission level of various chemicals.

Growing environment pollution is one of the major factors driving the need for environmental monitoring systems. Pollution causes disturbance to the ecosystem and gives rise to global warming and several human diseases. Environment monitoring systems helps to assess the level of pollution in a region and helps government to take precautionary measures in case the pollution exceeds a certain level. It also helps government to focus more on areas which produce more pollution. There is a growing demand for environment monitoring system from Asian countries including India and China mainly due to the growing concern of pollution in these countries.

According to reportocean’ the global environment monitoring system market will grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The aim of this report is to define’ analyze’ and forecast the environment monitoring system market based on segments’ which include application’ components’ and regions. In addition’ environment monitoring system market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information’ data analysis’ and insights about the market’ development’ and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

Global environment monitoring system market is categorized based on three segments – application’ components’ and regions as shown below:

> Application include air pollution monitoring devices’ sound pollution monitoring devices’ soil pollution monitoring devices’ and water pollution monitoring devices

> Components include hardware’ software’ and services.

> Regions include North America’ Europe’ APAC’ and RoW (RoW includes South America’ Middle East and Africa)

Air pollution monitoring devices accounted for a major share of the global environment monitoring system market. Major air pollution monitoring devices include air quality meters and monitors’ air monitoring software’ and air monitoring station. These solutions measure particulate matters’ gases including ozone’ NO2′ SO2′ and CO. Some of the devices can measure temperature’ dew point’ and relative humidity also.

Hardware includes sensors’ measuring instruments’ and transmitters used for monitoring and transmitting environmental parameters. Software includes environment monitoring and management software which works along with the sensors and transmitters to provide dashboards and graphs for analysis. Services including installation’ training’ operation’ maintenance’ and equipment calibration service provided by vendors.

> The report global environment monitoring system market comprises an analysis of vendor profile’ which includes financial status’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ business strategies’ and views.

> The report also covers the competitive landscape’ which includes M&A’ joint ventures & collaborations’ and competitor comparison analysis.

> In the vendor profile section for companies that are privately held’ the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America’ APAC’ Europe’ and RoW

Key Players Covered in the Report

Emerson’ ThermoFisher Scientific’ Siemens’ Schneider Electric’Mouser Electronics’AVTECH’Rotronic’Envira’Aeroqual’Hanwell Solutions’ Opsis’Xylem (YSI)’SGS Weather and Gradko

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

