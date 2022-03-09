Smart Homes M2M Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report 2021-2030

Smart Homes M2M market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smart Homes M2M market by region.

Smart Homes M2M Market will witness a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Smart Homes M2M.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Overview

Smart homes integrate technology with our lifestyle to offer greater ease and comfort and provide enhanced benefits such as energy management and security. The latest home automation devices help to transform a house into a push button smart home that can be easily controlled with a tablet’ computer’ or a smartphone. Smart homes M2M deal with home automation facilities by connecting different kinds of machines and devices enabling remote monitoring and control. The technology imparts various benefits such as home care for elderly and disabled’ energy efficiency’ comfort’ entertainment’ safety and security.

Market Analysis

According to reportocean’ it is estimated that the Smart Homes M2M Market will witness a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The hypergrowth of technologies such as IoT’ artificial intelligence (AI)’ RFID’ wearables’ and cloud computing are supporting the adoption of these technologies in homes. The integration of technology with home appliances is leveraging ways to save energy’ time’ and cost.

The high penetration of broadband network’ growth in digital technology’ adoption of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi’ proliferation of smartphones and tablets and demand for energy efficient solutions in homes are driving the Smart Homes M2M Market growth. However’ high upfront cost’ lack of standards’ and interoperability are acting as barriers to the market growth.

Segmentation by Regions

The Smart Homes M2M Market has been segmented and analyzed by the following geographic regions – North America’ Europe’ APAC and the MEA region. Americas is the leading region for the Smart Homes M2M Market followed by Europe.

North America is the world’s most advanced smart home market with an installed base of 12.7 million smart homes at the end of 2015′ which is expected to increase to around 46.2 million by the end of 2020. Nearly 70% of household in Western Europe use Wi-Fi to manage energy. However’ the adoption of ZigBee is increasing with an expectation to surpass Wi-Fi by the end of 2022. It is estimated that by 2020′ around 2.5 million Western European household will be equipped with a smart home controller. The APAC region is growing at a high pace due to cloud-based technology’ smart city initiatives’ and increased penetration of wearables’ especially in India’ China’ and Japan. The scenario in MEA is changing and expanding the market due to increased spending on smart community projects and increased adoption of sensor technology.

Segmentation by Applications

The market has been segmented based on applications such as energy management & climate control system’ healthcare system’ home entertainment system’ lighting control system’ and security & access control system.

Segmentation by Connectivity Technologies

The Smart Homes M2M Market has been segmented by the following connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi’ Bluetooth’ Cellular Connectivity technologies.

Key Vendors

The key vendors offering solutions for smart homes include Google’ Honeywell’ Vodafone’ Samsung’ and Panasonic.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive benchmarking is done for the leading vendors based on key metrics- financial health’ business units’ business strategy etc.

Benefits

The study covers and analyzes the Smart Homes M2M Market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

> The report not only highlights users’ conundrum (challenges and barriers to adopting smart homes M2M) but also brings in their perspective on the market

> Covers the application segments: Lighting Control’ Energy Management’ Climate Control’ Safety and Security’ Healthcare’ and Others

> The market has been analyzed by considering the key regions – Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and MEA

> The smart homes M2M market is analyzed based on connectivity technology (wired and wireless)’ applications’ and regions

> The report analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach’ business strategy’ and business focus

> Provides an in-depth analysis of the key business opportunities in each application and technology type

> Stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions – Americas’ Asia Pacific’ and EMEA.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Google’ Honeywell’ Vodafone’ Samsung’ and Panasonic.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

