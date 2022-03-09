Decorative tiles Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research 2021-2030

Decorative tiles market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Decorative tiles market by region.

The global decorative tiles market was valued at USD 112,281.17 million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 146,213.4 million by the end of the forecast period growing at 3.94% CAGR.

Introduction

Decorative tiles, made out of ceramic, porcelain, marble and stones are the tiles which are designed specifically to suit the construction type and theme. It is designed to add personality to the wall and floor and enhance the value of the construction in turn. The market of decorative tiles is governed by increasing consumption in Asia, Increasing FDI in construction and supportive government measures and initiatives. However the market growth is hampered by the impact on environment, fluctuating supply & prices of raw materials, and non-availability of skilled labor.

The global decorative tiles market has been segmented based on product, application and end-use. Based on product, the market has been segmented as ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, stone tiles and others. The study indicates, Ceramic Tiles accounted for the largest market share. Ceramic is the most popular segment in the tiles industry worldwide. Ceramic tile is made up of sand, natural products, and clays and moulded into shape. These tiles they can either be glazed or unglazed, but the majority of homeowners have glazed ceramic tiles in their home. These have gained popularity and have become one of the most commonly used tiles by the construction industry. The reason is attributed to its easy maintenance, durability, and its scratch proof properties. Porcelain tiles was the second-largest market in 2016.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as, floors, walls, and others. The study indicates, Floors segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing product in the market. With the changing consumer preferences and increasing aesthetic values, especially in the private construction has resulted in the popularity of decorative floor tiles. These tiles enhances the value of the construction and offers personality in construction. On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented as, Residential and commercial. The study indicates, Residential segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing product in the market. These is seen an increased private and residential construction due to increased disposable income and increased focus on the aesthetic values. This has led to constant change in preferences. The same is replicated in the tiles market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the decorative tiles include RAK Ceramics, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCG), Group Lamosa, Roca Sanitario, S.A., Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A, Kajaria Ceramics, Mohawk Industries Inc., Grupo Concorde, Pamesa Ceramica, and Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Co., Ltd.

Objective of Global Decorative Tiles Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

> Region-level demand analysis and forecast of the study market

> Study of the effect of exogenous & endogenous factors viz. demographic, economics, and political factors, which affect the global decorative tiles market

> Porter’s five forces market analysis to determine competitive scenario

> Segment and sub-segment level analysis of the market over the historical as well as forecast period

> Identification of key factors instrumental in the changing market scenario, such as tapping new market opportunities, and gaining competitive edge

Target Audience

> Supplier companies

> End Users

> Consultants And Investment Bankers

> Research Institute / Education Institute

Key Findings

> The global decorative tiles market is expected to reach USD 146,213.4 million by 2023.

> By product, ceramic tiles segment in decorative tiles market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~3.98% CAGR during forecast period.

> By application, floors segment in decorative tiles market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.42% CAGR during forecast period.

> By end user, residential segment in decorative tiles market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.37% CAGR during forecast period.

> Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in global decorative tiles market followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of global Decorative tiles market estimation and forecast

The global decorative tiles market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region dominates the global decorative tiles market. The region is regarded as one of the prominent producers and consumers of tiles across the globe. With rapid industrialization, urbanization, changing consumer tastes and supportive government measures, the region is expected to emerge as one of the most important regions for tiles market. China is forecast to be the largest market for decorative tiles, owing to the change in its economic structure from production-based to consumption-based.

Europe is the second largest market for decorative tiles. The region accounts for increasing manufacturing of ceramic tiles as well as one of the leading consumers of the decorative tiles. As per ACIMAC, European Union held 9.9% of the world’s production of tiles in 2015. According to Tile Dizioni, European Union accounts for 7.5% of total consumption and other Europe accounts for 4.4% of the total consumption in 2015.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

