3D metrology Market 2021 By Trends, Latest Research, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030

3D metrology market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 3D metrology market by region.

The global 3D metrology market is expected to reach USD ~8 billion by 2022

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market 3D metrology.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Report Description

3D Metrology is an emerging measurement solution among various industries, as it enables manufacturers to monitor the quality and efficiency of the components required to build the desired industrial products. These measuring systems are used for a wide range of measurement tasks, namely analyzing the surface, shape, and dimension of the machine parts and tools at every stage of the manufacturing process. Coordinate measuring machine (CMM), optical digitizers & scanners and 3D x-ray/ CT inspection systems are widely used products to measure dimensions, temperature and humidity of a component during manufacturing and assembling processes.

Major market players namely Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss, Nikon 3D Metrology, Faro Technologies and others provide 3D Metrology services. Among them, Carl Zeiss, a leading 3D Metrology solution provider manufactures coordinate measuring machines (CMM) to serve the automotive market.

The changing consumer demand for industrial products and the growing technological advancement in measurement techniques has developed the need for more precise and accurate industrial products. To provide products with assured quality and longer durability, automotive, aerospace, packaging, electronics and mechanical engineering industries are implementing 3D Metrology solutions widely. Automotive is the largest end-user segment in 3D Metrology market.

High demand by industry manufacturers to introduce 3D techniques in robots configured with accuracy measuring program is supporting the 3D metrology measurement process. It also helps in reducing human errors during the process, in turn, adding to the future market growth of 3D metrology.

Global 3D Metrology Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016-2022

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 3D metrology market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the 3D metrology market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

> To provide country-level analysis of the market concerning the current market size and future prospects

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of technology, product, and end-users

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & developments in the 3D metrology market

Key Findings

> By technology, the 3D profilometry segment has dominated the market in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 11.66% CAGR

> By product, coordinate measuring machine (CMM) segment has dominated the market in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 10.98% CAGR

> By end-user, automotive has dominated the market in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 10.56% CAGR

> Geographically, Europe region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global 3D metrology market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, respectively

Key Players

The prominent players in the 3D metrology market are Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Nikon Metrology, Bruker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Keyence Corporation, KLA-Tencor Corporation, AMETEK, Cyber Optics, Wenzel, and others.

Regional Analysis of 3D metrology Market Estimation and Forecast

The global 3D metrology market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in the upcoming years. Europe is the leading region followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Growing adoption of robotics in automation, energy harvesting, and semiconductor wafer inspection is majorly responsible for driving the growth of 3D metrology market.

The reports cover regional analysis:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o The U.K

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

Target Audience

> Technology investors

> Research institutes

> System Integrators

> Research/Consultancy firms

> 3D Metrology Product & Device Manufacturers

> Original Technology Designers & Suppliers

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMS)

> Original Device Manufacturers (ODMS)

> Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

