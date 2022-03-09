2-in-1 laptops Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis 2021-2030

2-in-1 laptops market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 2-in-1 laptops market by region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market 2-in-1 laptops.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Report Description

Global 2-in-1 Laptops seen tremendous growth in the future. High demand of for the personal computing devices and heavy investment in the R&D sector by the key companies is boosting the market. Enterprises play a vital role in the market growth as more and more companies are shifting their technological business aspects from traditional to modern. The concept of BYOD is one of the major factors supporting the market growth. The advancements in the display technology have led the laptops manufacturers to come up with sleeker and more efficient laptopss and tablets that can benefit both the consumers and the business users. The consumer adoption of tablets is decreasing. However, business users are increasingly adopting 2-in-1 laptopss. The major factor that affects the decline of tablets is the growing consumer demand for large screen mobile phones that work similar to a tablet holds more battery life and is compact and portable.

The 2-in-1 laptops is getting popular each day with the increase in the technology and thus holds many of the application in personal usage, corporate usage, manufacturing units, hotels and restaurants, education and much more. These are categorized into personal and commercial applications which include all of the end users mentioned above. With the decline in the traditional tablet segment in the consumer market, the corporate market is showing tremendous growth in adoption of detachable notebooks or 2-in-1 laptopss.

Global 2-in-1 laptops Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2012-2022

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 2-in-1 laptops market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the 2-in-1 laptops market based on Porter’s five forces

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and prospects

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of technology, services, component, and end-user

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & developments in the 2-in-1 laptops market

Key Findings

> The global 2-in-1 laptops market is expected to reach USD ~5 billion by 2022

> By product, screen size 13.3 inches segment was dominating the market in 2012 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 20.93% CAGR

> By end-user, the commercial was dominating the market in 2012 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 16.73% CAGR

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global 2-in-1 laptops market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.

Key Players

The prominent players in the 2-in-1 laptops market are Samsung (South Korea), HP Inc (U.S.), Asus (Taiwan), Dell (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Lenovo (China), Sony (Japan), Acer (Taiwan), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan) among others.

Regional Analysis of 2-in-1 laptops Market Estimation and Forecast

The global 2-in-1 laptops market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in the upcoming years. North America is the leading region among Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Growing adoption of cloud technology and connected space is making it easy for the consumers to detach the laptops from one application and use it for another application. Another factor that leads the growth of detachable laptops is the growing demand for rugged detachable laptops for security, manufacturing, police, fire, and many enterprise professionals.

The reports cover regional analysis:

> North America

> Europe

> China

> Japan

> South East Asia

> India

> Rest of the World

Target Audience

> Market research and consulting firms

> Original equipment manufacturers

> Associations and industrial bodies

> Electronic component suppliers and distributors

> Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

> Product manufacturers/ developers

> Consultancy firms/advisory firms

> Technology investors

> Research institutes

> System Integrators

> Research/Consultancy firm

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

