Li-Fi Market 2021 Study Scope, Key Segments, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2030

Li-Fi market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Li-Fi market by region.

The global Li-Fi market is expected to grow approximately at USD 50,985.46 Million by 2023, approx. 70.20% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Li-Fi.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19367

Introduction

Li-Fi is an emerging technology similar to Wi-Fi, with a speed of 224 gigabytes per second that is 100 times faster than Wi-Fi service. The prevailing benefit of light emitting diode is fuelling the light fidelity market. That includes dynamic color translation, long life span, energy efficient, resistant to low temperature, very low lighting period (nanosecond) and strong protective layer is aiding the growth of LED in LI-FI. The average lasting period of LED light is quite high as compared to halogen bulb that results into less maintenance and replacement cost of LED bulbs which is further boosting the adoption of LED in LI-FI.

A LED creates a binary sequence that helps in transmitting data by switching on-off millions times a LED bulb. The data transmit changes are so fast, that it cannot be viewed by human eye and is capable of sending all kind of data that includes audio, video and broadband at a speed of 1Gb/s than 150mb/s for Wi-Fi. Li-Fi signal travels through narrow focus beams and does not pass through walls. Besides, LED lights is a natural beam former that makes it easy to create separate uplink and downlink channel, that results into more secure internet browsing. Factors such as low power consumption and high durability is increasing the usage of LED lighting system in Li-Fi.

The Li-Fi network comprise of LED lighting technology to transmit electronic data signals that enable users to access the internet through ordinary lighting system in school, colleges and home. The energy efficient LED and secure wireless network is boosting the Li-Fi market. The growing internet usage through smartphone and other electronic gadgets is further fuelling the growth of Li-Fi market

The Li-Fi signal cannot penetrate through walls owing to sensor technology that fails to transmit the digital information in presence of an obstacle. This problem of data transmission through wall can be overcome by switching to radio frequency that allows data penetration through walls. Due to data transfer limitation, there will be need for Wi-Fi network and radio frequency cellular system in remote area that consists of trees, walls and other obstacles. The absence of line of sight in transmission of data through walls is hampering the Li-Fi market.

The global Li-Fi market is expected to grow approximately at USD 50,985.46 Million by 2023, approx. 70.20% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of Li-Fi market includes General Electric (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Oledcomm (France), PureLiFi Limited (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), LightPointe Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Velmenni (Tartu), LightBee Corporation (U.S.), FSONA Networks (UK) and others.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19367

Global Li-Fi Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Li-Fi market.

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

> To analyze the Li-Fi market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

> To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

> To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, application and end user.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Li-Fi market.

Target Audience

> Device manufacturers

> Network Operators

> Distributors

> Suppliers

> Research firms

> Software Developers

> Commercial Banks

> Vendors

> Semiconductor Manufacturers

> End-user sectors

> Technology Investors

Ask for a Discount :– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19367

Key Findings

> The global Li-Fi market is expected to reach USD 50,985.46 Million by 2023.

> By Component, LED sub segment in Li-Fi market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~71% CAGR during forecast period.

> By Application, smartphone segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 71% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> By End User, retail sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 72% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, Asia-Pacific region has been projected to have the largest market share in global Li-Fi market followed by Europe region, while North America ranks third in the Li-Fi market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Li-Fi Market Estimation and Forecast

Li-Fi Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas year on year and advancement in technology and integration is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in Li-Fi market in North America is attributed to increasing demand for energy efficient devices and increasing demand for high speed data communication in the region

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19367

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19367

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/