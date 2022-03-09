Digital IC Market 2021 Growth, Trend, Analysis, Future Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2030

Digital IC market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the digital IC market by region.

The global digital IC market had been valued at USD 230.84 billion in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 387.82 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at ~7.64% CAGR.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Digital IC.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The integrated circuit is an electronic circuit array that is formed by fabrication of different electrical and electronic components like resistors, capacitors, transistors and others on a semiconductor wafer that performs operations equivalent to a large discrete electronic circuit.

The integrate circuit that operates only at a few defined levels of signal amplitude are the digital ICs. These digital ICs are designed by using multiple number of digital logic gates, multiplexers, flip flops and other electronic components of circuits. There are different types of digital ICs such as power ICs, interface ICs, logic ICs, Memory ICs among others.

Digital integrated circuits can contain wide range of logic gates, flip-flops, multiplexers, and other circuits in a few square millimetres. The small size of these circuits allows high speed and low power dissipation. Apart from it, these ICs reduces the manufacturing cost compared with board-level integration. Digital ICs consists of various components such as memory, microprocessor, microcontrollers, digital signal processing system and others.

There are different raw material used in the designing of digital integrated circuits. Mostly pure silicon is used for the designing digital integrated circuits. The raw material includes different type of dopants such as N-type dopant and P-type dopant. Majorly the N-type dopant includes phosphorus and arsenic whereas the P-type dopant include Boron and Gallium. On the basis of raw materials the global digital IC market is classified into silicon raw material, Gallium arsenide raw material and others.

Silicon (Si) – most widely used semiconductor material for ICs, due to its combination of properties and low cost. Sand that is very easily available everywhere, is reduced to very pure silicon and then shaped into wafers. Silicon is the leading semiconductor material, constituting approximately 95% of all semiconductor devices produced in the world.

Key Players

The key players of digital IC market includes Samsung Corporation (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Taiwan), Texas Instruments Inc (U.S.), Integrated Device Technology, Inc (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products Inc (U.S.),Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany), Skyworks Solutions, Inc (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netehrlands), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland) , Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), SK Hynix, Inc (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc (U.S.), MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), and Nvidia Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Global Digital IC Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global digital IC market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

> Regional and country specific demand and forecast for digital IC were studied

> Key segments covered in the report are: components and end-user.

> Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Key Findings

> The Global Digital IC market is expected to reach USD 387.82 Billion by 2022.

> By Component, memory component in digital IC accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~8.97% CAGR during forecast period.

> By Raw Material, silicon sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 95% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, Asia-Pacific region has been projected to have the largest market share in global digital IC market followed by North America region, while Europe region has been projected to show a positive growth rate in digital IC market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Smart City Market Estimation and Forecast

The global digital IC market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period, 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is one of the leading region and dominating the market owing to factors such as presence of major semiconductor industries in the region. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America region is showing positive growth in digital IC market owing to presence of Silicon Valley and adoption of high technological advancements in the medical industry is boosting the digital IC market in the region.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

