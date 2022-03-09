Function as a Service (FaaS) Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Function as a Service (FaaS) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Function as a Service (FaaS) market by region.

The global function as a service market is expected to grow approximately at USD 11,932.95 Million by 2023, approx. 34.32% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Function as a Service (FaaS).

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

Function as a Service (FaaS) is the concept of server less computing via server less architectures. Software developers can leverage this to deploy an individual “function”, action, or piece of business logic. The server less architecture has many benefits as, it reduces time to market, lowers the operational costs, reduces the complexity of software and others. Therefore, the demand for server less architecture is driving the function as a service market.

The function as a service platform provides organizations with auto-scalable architecture which adds resources to handle extra activity when the load is more and also reduces the resources when the load is reduced. The auto-scalar performs these activities automatically based on the scaling rules defined by the users. Therefore, the business agility and scalability provisioned by function as service platforms is driving the growth of function as a service market growth.

For any company it is very important to be scalable properly to fulfil the increasing customer demands. Business agility is a way of seeking all the operations and resources in a flexible and responsive manner. Function as a services enables the organizations to achieve business agility, thereby allowing them to adjust rapidly to the changing market conditions and reduces costs. Cloud provides different opportunities for the companies for being more productivity and competitive. Function as a service platform are designed for scalability and lowering the costs. For high performance computing (HPC) workloads that cross multiple nodes, the cluster network is at the heart of scalability concerns. High performance applications are depended on the ability to scale compute tasks efficiently in parallel.

Applications that are both resilient and scalable is an essential part of any application architecture. Using function as a service provides a flexible way of adding scalability and resilience to the architecture. It also helps in reducing costs as the resources are adjusted according to the requirement of an application. The function as a service architecture is auto-scalable, when traffic or load rises, Auto-scalar adds resources to handle the extra activity and removes resources when the traffic or load lowers to help in reducing the costs. It also eliminates the need to manage servers on cloud, and replaces them with pervasive use of functional computing resources. Therefore, the cost effectiveness of the function as a service architecture is driving the growth of function as a service market.

Key Players

The key players of function as a service market includes IBM (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), Infosys Ltd. (India), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.) and Fiorano Software & Affiliates (U.S.).

Key Findings

> The global function as a service market is expected to reach USD 11,932.95 Million by 2023.

> By user type, developer centric sub segment in function as a service market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 33.3% CAGR during forecast period.

> By deployment type, public cloud sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 33.1% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> By services, automation and integration services sub segment in function as a service market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 36.5% CAGR during forecast period.

> By application, web and mobile based sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 36.8% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> By vertical, manufacturing sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 37.1% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global function as a service market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific ranks third in the Function as a Service market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Function as a Service Market Estimation and Forecast

Function as a service market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas year on year and advancement in technology and developed network architecture is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global function as a service market share followed by Europe which stands as the second biggest market due to heavy development in cloud computing market whereas, Asia Pacific stands as third largest.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

