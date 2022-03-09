4K Technology Market 2021 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

4K Technology market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 4K Technology market by region.

The global 4K Technology market had been valued at USD 47169.79 Million in the year 2017, which is expected to reach USD 150202.38 Million by the end of the forecast period growing at ~21.29% CAGR.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market 4K Technology.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

The upcoming revolution in technology is changing the market of display with higher resolution. The 4K technology refers to pixel size. It consists of 3840 or 4096 horizontal pixels and 2190 vertical pixels. The key advantages of 4K technology is that it has greater resolution which gives better quality. The 4K/UHD comprises of TV screens that have a minimum resolution of 3,840 pixels width and 2,160 pixels height, making it equivalent to two 1080p screens in height and two in length. Based on 4K resolution and usage of 4K technology in consumer electronics product, the 4K technology market is segmented into digital content and physical product, the 4K technology market is segmented into digital content and physical product.

With the invention of 4K TV, 4K projectors and 4K camera the market of digital content has evolved. The content captured through these devices creates a large and constantly growing selection of movies, TV shows, documentaries and videos that are increasingly shot and delivers to audience in 4K resolution. This entertainment content can be viewed by consumers that own a 4K TV or the one that have an internet connectivity of 20 or more Mbps for viewing the huge data loads of 4K smoothly. The 4K technology is used in numerous physical products. 4K technology refers to 4K resolution that includes 4096 x 2160 pixels. This upcoming technology projects excellent picture quality and color depth of 12 color bit than usual 10 color bit of full HD technology. The main advantage of 4K technology is vibrant colors and dynamic picture quality.4K technology is specially designed for consumer products as ultra HD or UHD.The physical products is sub-segmented into TVs, monitors, digital signage, set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, laptops, projectors, cameras, blu-ray players. The factors such as small size range, lighting technology used in consumer electronics product, resolution, smart function and 3D viewing experience shifted the consumer electronics market to 4K physical product market.

4K TV’s have enabled consumers to view everything on screen with crystal clear clarity along with sumptuous detail. Users can view every single detail of image and videos appearing on the screen with improved lighting technology. The high pixel size, makes picture look deeper and displays clearer and brighter image. The TV brightness specification that majority of UHD television manufacturers generally utilize are highly effective solutions for LCD panels that are illuminated by LED backlights using local dimming or full array dimming technologies, which significantly enhance image distinct factor. The shift to latest technology, due to high resolution and excellent viewing experience is fuelling the growth of 4K TV market.

Key Players

The key players of 4K Technology market includes Canon Inc. (Japan), LG Electronics Corp. (South Korea), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Corp. (South Korea), Sharp Corp. (Japan), Sony Corp. (Japan), JVC Kenwood Corp. (Japan), Hisense Co. Ltd (China), Amazon Inc. (U.S.), Netflix (U.S.) among others.

Global 4K Technology Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global 4K Technology market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

> Regional and country specific demand and forecast for 4K Technology were studied

> Key segments covered in the report are: components and application.

> Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> Investors and consultants

> System Integrators

> Research/Consultancy firms

> Technology solution providers

> IT Solution Providers

> Electronics Manufacturers

> Digital Product Manufacturers

Key Findings

> The Global 4K Technology market is expected to reach USD 150202.38 Million by 2023.

> By Digital Content, digital content in 4K Technology accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~22.06% CAGR during forecast period.

> By Physical Product, television sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 22.43% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to have the largest market share in global 4K Technology market followed by Europe region, while Asia-Pacific region has been projected to show a positive growth rate in 4K Technology market.

Regional and Country Analysis of 4K Technology Market Estimation and Forecast

The regional analysis of 4K technology market is being studied for region such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is the leading player in the 4K technology market. North America region is one of the growing market in the region owing to high spending powers. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing electronics industries in this region.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

