Aerosol Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2030

The Aerosol market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Aerosol market by region.

The global aerosol can market was valued at USD 5,102.0 million in the year 2015, which is expected to reach USD 6,697.3 million by the end of the forecast period growing at 4.06% CAGR.

Introduction

Aerosol can is usually a metal receptacle containing inert gas under pressure which can spray substances such as deodorant, cooking sprays, and solvents when the gas is released by opening of the valve. Aerosol can contain the product and propellants under pressure which can be dispensed as spray, mist and foam. The aerosol can market is driven by various factors such as increase in online shopping market, growing demand of packaged food, and rapid growth in electronic sector. The aerosol can has various challenges that hinder the market such as government regulation for corrugated packaging and increase in environment safety.

Aerosol can market is segmented on the basis of type that includes straight wall, necked-in, and shaped. The study indicates, straight wall segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to be fastest growing type in the aerosol can market. On the basis of material, market can be segmented into metal, glass and plastic. The study indicates, metal segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to be fastest growing material in the aerosol can market. The metal aerosol can are thin walled pressure vessels, which are pressurized with the propellants and desire products. Features such as ease of use, UV protection, moisture and air protection and protection from contamination contributes to the demand for the metal aerosol can from personal care, pharmaceutical and food industries.

Key Players

The key players of global aerosol can market includes Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), CCL Industries (Canada), Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company (China), Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), Exal Corporation (U.S.), Al-Can exports Pvt. Ltd. (India) and others.

Objective of Global Aerosol Can Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the aerosol can market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global aerosol can market based on various tools such as Value Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, material, application and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the aerosol can market

Target Audience

> Aerosol can manufacturers

> Distributer & Supplier companies

> End Users

> consultants and Investment bankers

> Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Key Findings

> The global aerosol can market is expected to reach USD 6,697.3 million by 2022.

> By type, straight Sided segment in aerosol can market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.21% CAGR during forecast period.

> By material, metal segment in aerosol can market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.21% CAGR during forecast period

> By material, personal care segment in aerosol can market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.30% CAGR during forecast period

> Geographically, Europe accounted for the largest share in global aerosol can market followed by North America region, while Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.90%

Regional and Country Analysis of global aerosol can market Estimation and Forecast

The global aerosol can market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. Europe is projected to have the largest share in global aerosol can market. Europe has always played a key role in the innovation and development of personal care, hygiene and beauty products. However its leading position has progressively been eroded in the process of global competition. Europe consistently introduces innovations in its design and packaging, which gives the product freshness and modernity as well as it contributes to the success of aerosol can. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in aerosol can market. Growing personal care and health care industries are expected to drive the aerosol can market. Moreover, big retailers such as Wal-Mart are driving the FMCG companies to better the packaging of the products in order to appeal to the customers within their limited available shelf space.

