Managed DNS Service Market 2021 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2030

Managed DNS Service market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Managed DNS Service market by region.

The global managed DNS services market is estimated to grow from USD 63.99 million in 2016 to USD 169.02 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Managed DNS Service.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Scenario:

A Managed DNS Service offers web-based control panels and software to provide assistance to users in managing DNS traffic via specified server protocols such as IP address, SMTP authentication, and Geo DNS. The growing advancement of science and technology is creating new developments in DNS environment. This advancement is propagating new application fields in DNS service management such as various industries, institutes and web service providers. Growing number of applications is forming a strong DNS system, which are providing services for enterprises and self-operations.

The factors contributing to the growth of managed DNS services market are evolution of converged cloud infrastructure, low cost of cloud infrastructure deployment, and high investment by e-commerce industries. Furthermore, industrial growth and emerging managed DNS service in the developing countries acts as opportunities for the growth of the managed DNS services market over the forecast period, 2016-2027. However, complex features and inadequate distribution channels are hindering the growth of the market.

Objective Study of Managed DNS Services Market:

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global managed DNS services market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global managed DNS services market based on tools such as Porter’s Five Force Analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.

> To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, service provider and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global managed DNS services market

Segments–

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of managed DNS service into type, service provider and region.

Type–

> Recursive DNS

> Authoritative DNS

Service Provider-

> Enterprise

> Self-Service

Region

> North-America

> Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> RoW

Key Players

The key players in the global managed DNS services market include VeriSign Inc (U.S), Dyn Inc (U.S.), Neustar, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Cloud Flare Inc. (U.S.), DNS Made Easy (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (U.S.), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), GoDaddy Inc.(U.S.) and NSOne Inc. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis-

North America is leading the Managed DNS Service market followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for Managed DNS services majorly due to growing markets for data centers and mobile device networking. Middle East & Africa has slow growth in data networking and has small cloud base infrastructure market.

In 2016, North America is estimated to generate the largest revenue of USD 29.59 million followed by Europe with USD 15.25 million. This trend is projected to change by 2027, where Asia-Pacific would raise its revenue to USD 49.95 million from USD 12.77 million in year 2016. At a CAGR of 13.20%, the region is predicted to show a high revenue growth during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is expected to have slow growth at 6.34% CAGR, during forecast period.

Key Findings-

> Global managed DNS services market has reached USD 63.99 million in 2016 and is projected to exhibit revenue of USD 169.02 million by the end of 2027 with a growing CAGR of 9.23%.

> Based on types, the Recursive DNS segment, among all is growing with the highest revenue value of USD 40.92 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 95.30 million by the end of the forecast period; estimated to grow with CAGR of 7.99%.

> Based on service providers, the Enterprises segment accounted for the largest market share with a revenue of USD 43.53 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 120.82 million by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.72%.

> By regions, North America had been estimated to generate the largest revenue of USD 18.76 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 43.36 million by 2027, with 7.91% CAGR, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is growing with a CAGR of 14.31%, thereby increasing its revenue from USD 9.28 in 2016 million to USD 40.43 million by 2027.

