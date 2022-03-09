Europe boiler system Market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030

Europe boiler system market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Europe boiler system market by region.

The Europe boiler system market is expected to reach USD 3573.6 million by 2022, growing at 4.70% CAGR.

Market Synopsis of Europe Boiler System Market

Boiler is a pressure vessel that is used to create and supply steam required for various processes within industries. Significant growth in the food processing sector is the key driver of the market. The steady rise in adoption of green fuels for industrial boilers, across the globe, is also increasing the demand for industrial boiler market. However market growth is hampered by high costs associated with boiler maintenance.

The Europe boiler system market is segmented on the basis of type, capacity, and country. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into oil fired and gas fired. Gas fired segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. Market categorization based on capacity includes segments upto 20 tonnes, 20 to 40 tonnes and 40 to 50 tonnes. 20 to 40 tonnes held the largest share, and is expected to grow at 5% CAGR within the market during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Europe Boiler System Market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and capacity.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Manufactures

> Raw materials suppliers

> Aftermarket suppliers

> Research institute & education institute

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Regional Analysis of Europe Boiler System Market

Germany dominates the Europe boiler system market with 24% share in 2015, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. The UK market is expected to grow at 4.59% CAGR during the forecast period to reach USD 703.9 million by 2022. Italy boiler system market accounts for 17% market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period. Spain boiler system market size is expected to grow from USD 242.6 million in 2015 to USD 428.3 million by 2022.

The regional analysis also includes key countries-

> Germany

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> France

> Poland

> Holland

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

