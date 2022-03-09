Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/09 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 9, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;78;Some sun, pleasant;88;78;SW;11;84%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot;97;74;Sunny and very hot;98;76;SE;10;25%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;58;46;A shower or two;56;41;SSW;12;73%;96%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in spots;58;45;High clouds, warmer;67;48;SSW;7;61%;29%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;55;37;Partly sunny;58;40;SE;12;66%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;Periods of snow;36;32;Snow, rain mixing in;37;32;NNE;9;76%;95%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;66;55;Mainly cloudy, warm;76;49;NNE;8;41%;12%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Cold with clearing;18;-2;ENE;11;84%;25%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;A shower and t-storm;94;72;N;9;65%;100%;5

Athens, Greece;Occasional rain;49;38;Cold with a shower;44;34;N;8;67%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;ENE;11;54%;26%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this afternoon;80;58;Some sun;78;59;NNW;8;42%;60%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;90;74;Afternoon t-storms;86;74;SE;4;83%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;91;64;Hazy sunshine;89;66;E;7;33%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. shower;94;82;A t-storm in spots;93;81;S;8;64%;50%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A passing shower;59;49;Partly sunny;59;49;SSE;9;72%;34%;3

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, mild;63;39;Partly sunny;68;41;ENE;5;52%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow shower;43;33;Snow showers;44;23;N;9;46%;50%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;52;28;Mostly sunny;46;26;ESE;9;74%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;63;50;Periods of rain;64;51;SW;5;81%;99%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Thickening clouds;85;63;Thickening clouds;85;66;NE;7;52%;41%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;50;33;Mostly sunny;46;22;ESE;9;43%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny;59;39;Periods of sun, mild;60;44;SE;6;68%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;23;Cold;36;19;NE;10;41%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;50;28;Partly sunny, chilly;42;19;ENE;8;41%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray a.m. t-storm;71;63;Partly sunny;78;56;ESE;8;64%;4%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;High clouds;84;67;Clouds and sun, nice;85;67;ENE;6;41%;8%;13

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;62;43;Some brightening;62;45;WSW;7;61%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;72;53;Breezy in the p.m.;66;50;W;14;42%;3%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;80;68;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;SSE;13;60%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;83;66;A thunderstorm;85;65;E;3;66%;93%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;74;Mostly cloudy;92;74;NE;6;70%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;42;26;Becoming cloudy;29;28;NE;9;43%;91%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine;91;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;NE;7;69%;7%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog;39;34;Mostly sunny;42;32;SSE;11;83%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;74;63;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;N;11;72%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;60;40;Sunshine, pleasant;69;38;ESE;8;47%;56%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;High clouds;91;77;NE;12;65%;31%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;86;64;Hazy sunshine;86;64;WNW;9;41%;0%;7

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;21;7;A bit of a.m. snow;21;3;SW;6;81%;56%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;95;66;Hazy and hot;97;67;NW;5;36%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;5;71%;69%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;50;38;Cloudy;49;42;SSE;12;75%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;51;47;Cloudy and milder;66;53;WNW;9;33%;57%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;63;57;Partly sunny;62;54;SW;9;76%;44%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with a shower;72;65;Mostly cloudy;75;66;SE;8;74%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;78;62;Partial sunshine;81;58;NE;5;57%;12%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;68;Mostly sunny;89;65;SSE;7;58%;3%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of ice;28;21;Breezy in the p.m.;32;28;WSW;14;73%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;93;75;Turning cloudy;94;76;SE;5;50%;9%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;73;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;E;8;68%;17%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;83;69;Partly sunny;84;71;ENE;7;62%;31%;9

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;94;72;Hazy sunshine;93;72;ESE;6;29%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;More clouds than sun;73;55;Nice with some sun;78;55;NNW;10;46%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in spots;40;30;Rain and snow shower;39;29;NNE;13;73%;92%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;75;A thunderstorm;88;75;NNE;6;80%;85%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and very warm;93;76;Sunny and less humid;91;77;NNW;8;47%;1%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;73;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;62;E;4;64%;56%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Low clouds;52;40;Partly sunny;54;40;NW;4;51%;6%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;67;Hazy and very warm;92;69;NW;6;36%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;81;53;Sun and some clouds;81;53;SSW;5;44%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with sunshine;106;78;Hazy sun and hot;106;71;NNW;16;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Cold;29;20;NNE;12;37%;8%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;87;74;A shower in spots;87;76;NE;14;59%;66%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy and very warm;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;W;6;75%;83%;7

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;Hazy sunshine;92;68;SW;4;39%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;77;A t-storm or two;88;75;NNE;4;78%;93%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;57;39;Showers around;57;40;NE;8;73%;96%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;92;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;82;SW;9;72%;85%;4

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;78;67;Rather cloudy;77;67;SSE;7;75%;43%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;62;54;Cloudy;63;53;SW;10;76%;92%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;55;48;Clouds and sun;56;49;SSE;11;73%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;69;50;Turning sunny;68;46;NNE;6;58%;6%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;86;77;Cloudy;88;80;SW;7;69%;42%;6

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;58;44;Mostly cloudy;62;47;SW;5;50%;31%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;81;A morning shower;89;81;NE;10;65%;44%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;Decreasing clouds;86;76;ENE;5;78%;76%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;90;77;Mostly cloudy;92;78;ENE;7;47%;34%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;71;55;Partly sunny;69;53;SSE;11;61%;3%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;78;49;Mostly sunny;80;49;SW;7;23%;0%;10

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;82;76;A shower in places;82;74;S;11;69%;85%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, chilly;24;14;Mostly sunny, cold;26;13;NE;9;33%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;91;77;Breezy;91;76;E;15;56%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;74;67;Breezy in the p.m.;72;62;SE;14;57%;8%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;36;28;Partly sunny;35;23;WSW;5;58%;27%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cold;22;6;Sunny, but cold;25;5;N;9;54%;5%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;97;78;Hazy sunshine;94;79;N;6;44%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;85;58;Breezy in the p.m.;86;58;NNE;12;42%;3%;7

New York, United States;Snow and rain;38;33;Milder;49;36;SSW;6;52%;3%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;62;43;Showers around;61;42;WSW;13;61%;68%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold;11;-10;Cold;10;-4;NNE;8;78%;7%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;56;32;Clouds and sunshine;59;36;S;5;56%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Fog, then some sun;37;26;Partly sunny;41;36;SSW;8;70%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;36;23;Turning cloudy;34;19;WNW;10;60%;21%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning t-storm;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;NE;8;64%;66%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;87;73;A shower or two;88;74;NNW;7;70%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;86;74;A shower in places;86;75;E;6;77%;66%;9

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;60;41;Partly sunny;61;46;SSE;6;65%;32%;3

Perth, Australia;Hot, turning breezy;97;74;High clouds and hot;96;76;ESE;9;26%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;94;77;Partly sunny;93;78;SSW;6;55%;29%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NNE;8;80%;82%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;91;68;A couple of showers;90;68;SE;7;61%;91%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Abundant sunshine;49;25;Mostly sunny;47;24;ESE;5;61%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;58;33;Partly sunny;64;33;S;7;56%;10%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;68;52;Periods of rain;66;53;SE;8;72%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;68;48;Clouds and sun;67;46;ESE;6;75%;25%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;78;A morning shower;89;76;SE;9;66%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;38;32;A little p.m. rain;43;39;ESE;15;75%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;35;16;Mostly sunny;34;21;SSW;5;46%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Sunshine;89;75;NNE;8;63%;7%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;89;73;Hazy sun, very hot;100;82;SSE;9;10%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Warmer with some sun;58;27;Mostly sunny;61;30;NE;6;55%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with sunshine;26;3;Plenty of sunshine;28;22;SW;6;63%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;63;49;Plenty of sun;65;45;N;13;45%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun, some clouds;81;60;More sun than clouds;80;60;ENE;9;61%;30%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;82;74;A shower or two;83;74;ESE;14;78%;85%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;74;64;Humid with a shower;73;65;W;5;90%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clearing;82;55;Partial sunshine;81;55;SE;7;13%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;SW;6;31%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;84;70;A shower or two;84;71;N;7;75%;94%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;60;47;Cloudy with a shower;61;50;S;9;79%;98%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;46;29;Partly sunny;46;36;E;5;54%;14%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny intervals;58;27;Clearing;56;29;SSW;5;53%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;70;52;Cloudy and warm;68;55;SSE;10;63%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;N;8;74%;94%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow shower;36;19;A bit of snow, cold;34;15;SW;9;58%;74%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;84;75;A shower in spots;84;75;E;16;67%;75%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;46;34;Periods of sun;40;30;SSW;10;72%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;Windy;75;62;Mostly sunny, nice;72;64;S;13;62%;63%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;SSE;6;58%;4%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;30;17;Mostly sunny;33;27;SW;9;56%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Considerable clouds;54;43;Cloudy and warmer;64;51;E;5;51%;99%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler with rain;43;33;An afternoon shower;44;35;N;12;69%;98%;2

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;59;50;Brief a.m. showers;67;56;WSW;6;37%;76%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;64;53;A shower in the a.m.;62;50;WSW;14;63%;91%;6

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;55;28;A little rain;55;27;ENE;7;43%;80%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;53;40;Mostly sunny;57;44;SSE;7;49%;7%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clearing;39;29;Clearing;38;27;N;9;60%;54%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;57;50;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;N;6;51%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;58;40;Mostly sunny;62;45;SE;5;59%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and mild;47;8;Plenty of sunshine;39;10;E;8;47%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;48;30;Mostly cloudy;46;36;E;4;49%;30%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;51;29;Mostly sunny;47;26;SE;6;49%;1%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Abundant sunshine;88;73;Very hot;97;73;SE;5;43%;5%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning sunny;32;12;Mostly sunny, chilly;30;10;E;6;40%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;45;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;18;E;9;46%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;70;60;Partly sunny;70;62;NE;7;81%;3%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. shower or two;95;77;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;WSW;5;40%;20%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and drizzle;53;34;A bit of a.m. snow;48;34;NE;5;68%;95%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-09 21:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
"