Man charged for growing marijuana in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man surnamed Chen (陳) on Wednesday (March 9) was charged with growing marijuana at his residence in Qidu District, Keelung City.

The Keelung District Prosecutors Office said in an indictment that Chen initially purchased marijuana plants from a friend on Oct. 10, 2019 to harvest seeds, according to CNA. Starting in January 2021, Chen used the seeds to begin growing marijuana at his house.

The Keelung City Police Bureau’s Third Precinct searched Chen's house on Dec. 20 last year and seized 183 marijuana plants. Police also recovered 13 bags of marijuana and equipment for growing.

Chen was charged with growing marijuana and if convicted could face a minimum of five years in jail and a fine of NT$5 million.