Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts east Taiwan

Taitung, Hualien recorded intensity of 4

  337
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/09 20:40
A magnitude 5.6 quake struck just off the coast of Taitung County Wednesday evening. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattled east Taiwan at 8:22 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Wednesday (March 9).

The quake was centered off the coast of Taitung County 62.3 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 34.5 km under the Pacific Ocean. No immediate damage or casualties were reported after the quake.

In the east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung, the quake registered an intensity of 4 on Taiwan’s 7-point scale indicating how a temblor is felt at a specific location. Kaohsiung, Tainan, Taichung, Yunlin, Nantou and Chiayi County registered an intensity of 3.
earthquake
quake
Central Weather Bureau
Taitung

